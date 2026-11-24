Public fury intensifies following chaotic ICE arrests at an airport, highlighting broader concerns over aggressive immigration enforcement, the detention of individuals with pending asylum cases, and the targeting of international students.

Chilling. Slapdash. Fascist. Horrific.

Brute force. Absolute insanity. How is it rogue, racist, ill-trained ICE goons are still out here? In the last year, they've arrested overlargely innocent people, and terrorized countless thousands more.

Also read ICE Arrests at Seattle-Tacoma Airport Trigger Political Outcry

This weekend, they snatched a Mexican father and grown daughter boarding a plane for a family baptism; the video was stomach-churning. WTF America? We're tired of"distressed" and"disturbed" officials. We need fury and action.

Enough. Seeking to fulfill Stephen Goebbels' sick wet dream, disappearances of brown-skinned people are at record highs. With billions to spend and no compunctions, a brutish regime hasEva Yi Xie, 24, a Princeton neuroscience PhD student who came from China in 2016, has a pending asylum case and was returning from a neuroscience conference. No wonder the number of international students here hasthem for visa"fraud" in what one educator calls"our country shooting itself in the foot.

" Xie's lawyer charges her arrest andblitz when they came for Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter Sofia Hernandez Mejia as they were about to board an Alaska Airlines Flight to L.A. from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As they stood with other passengers on the cramped jet bridge, several ICE thugs - unidentified in jackets, khakis, masks - sparked chaos as they suddenly lunged for the pair, forcing Ricardo to the ground as Sofia clung to his leg; fellow passengers screamed, wept, demanded warrants and began recording with phones as agents shoved people away and a distraught Sofia wailed,"They’re taking my dad!

” and"We have a work permit! ”seeing his wife and father-in-law attacked as he stood nearby.

"Everything is moving so fast - trying to protect your wife and they're taking your father-in-law," he said. "You feel useless... It was done in such an unjust manner. How can you sit with yourself and strip somebody away like that in broad daylight, in front of families?

" He also defended Sofia after ICE agents charged her with hurling her coffee at them. "There was no assault on her end," Castillo said. "She did nothing... They came directly at us.

When you're coming at me and my wife and you're shoving us, obviously coffee's going to be spilled.

" Their attorney Olia Catala said the family was heading to a family baptism in California. Since Mendoza and Hernandez Mejia came to the U.S. in 2015,"They've done everything correctly.

" They've both applied for asylum; Sofia went to college, works for a non-profit, has applied for a green card:"We can't tell immigrants to use the legal pathways then punish them for doing just that. " Eyewitness John Gaedeke called the action by ICE thugs who didn't identify themselves a"tortured moment theatrical violence" meant to instill fear:"I would say this is the best way to do it, orchestrated to cause as much damage as possible if you want a visceral, violent thing to show people.

" DHS, robot-like, described"a targeted enforcement operation" to arrest"an illegal alien who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation's laws" - which, for the gazillionth time, they somehow declined to mention is a civil not criminal offense, akin to jaywalking. Officials, residents, pols, none of whom had advance notice,protocols likely breached. Protesters with a banner reading,"ICE Out: Neighbors Taken Here" denounced"the actions of a fascist regime.

" Speaking for many,A.G. Nick Brown said,"We are sick and tired of poorly trained masked federal agents vanishing people out of thin air.

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", calling ICE"completely and totally out of control. ” Urging airlines to demand ICE's removal from airports, he argued"the chaos and violence of ICE must come to an end... It is time to abolish Donald Trump's ICE.

" Echoing him to varying degrees are Dem governors Newsom, Pritzker, Walz, Ferguson and members of a new Congress vowing,"There WILL be accountability. " ACLU's Michele Storms notes the flood of rights violations"will not stop unless Congress or the courts hold this rogue agency to account. ” Finally, let it be.

US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power.

We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down.

They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media.

Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news. Abby Zimet has written CD's Further column since 2008. A longtime, award-winning journalist, she moved to the Maine woods in the early 70s, where she spent a dozen years building a house, hauling water and writing before moving to Portland.

Having come of political age during the Vietnam War, she has long been involved in women's, labor, anti-war, social justice and refugee rights issues. Email: azimet18@gmail.com Chilling. Slapdash. Fascist.

Horrific. Brute force. Absolute insanity. How is it rogue, racist, ill-trained ICE goons are still out here?

In the last year, they've arrested overlargely innocent people, and terrorized countless thousands more. This weekend, they snatched a Mexican father and grown daughter boarding a plane for a family baptism; the video was stomach-churning. WTF America? We're tired of"distressed" and"disturbed" officials.

We need fury and action. Enough. Seeking to fulfill Stephen Goebbels' sick wet dream, disappearances of brown-skinned people are at record highs. With billions to spend and no compunctions, a brutish regime hasEva Yi Xie, 24, a Princeton neuroscience PhD student who came from China in 2016, has a pending asylum case and was returning from a neuroscience conference.

No wonder the number of international students here hasthem for visa"fraud" in what one educator calls"our country shooting itself in the foot.

" Xie's lawyer charges her arrest andblitz when they came for Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter Sofia Hernandez Mejia as they were about to board an Alaska Airlines Flight to L.A. from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As they stood with other passengers on the cramped jet bridge, several ICE thugs - unidentified in jackets, khakis, masks - sparked chaos as they suddenly lunged for the pair, forcing Ricardo to the ground as Sofia clung to his leg; fellow passengers screamed, wept, demanded warrants and began recording with phones as agents shoved people away and a distraught Sofia wailed,"They’re taking my dad!

” and"We have a work permit! ”seeing his wife and father-in-law attacked as he stood nearby.

"Everything is moving so fast - trying to protect your wife and they're taking your father-in-law," he said. "You feel useless... It was done in such an unjust manner. How can you sit with yourself and strip somebody away like that in broad daylight, in front of families?

" He also defended Sofia after ICE agents charged her with hurling her coffee at them. "There was no assault on her end," Castillo said. "She did nothing... They came directly at us.

When you're coming at me and my wife and you're shoving us, obviously coffee's going to be spilled.

" Their attorney Olia Catala said the family was heading to a family baptism in California. Since Mendoza and Hernandez Mejia came to the U.S. in 2015,"They've done everything correctly.

" They've both applied for asylum; Sofia went to college, works for a non-profit, has applied for a green card:"We can't tell immigrants to use the legal pathways then punish them for doing just that. " Eyewitness John Gaedeke called the action by ICE thugs who didn't identify themselves a"tortured moment theatrical violence" meant to instill fear:"I would say this is the best way to do it, orchestrated to cause as much damage as possible if you want a visceral, violent thing to show people.

" DHS, robot-like, described"a targeted enforcement operation" to arrest"an illegal alien who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation's laws" - which, for the gazillionth time, they somehow declined to mention is a civil not criminal offense, akin to jaywalking. Officials, residents, pols, none of whom had advance notice,protocols likely breached. Protesters with a banner reading,"ICE Out: Neighbors Taken Here" denounced"the actions of a fascist regime.

" Speaking for many,A.G. Nick Brown said,"We are sick and tired of poorly trained masked federal agents vanishing people out of thin air.

Advertisement

", calling ICE"completely and totally out of control. ” Urging airlines to demand ICE's removal from airports, he argued"the chaos and violence of ICE must come to an end... It is time to abolish Donald Trump's ICE.

" Echoing him to varying degrees are Dem governors Newsom, Pritzker, Walz, Ferguson and members of a new Congress vowing,"There WILL be accountability. " ACLU's Michele Storms notes the flood of rights violations"will not stop unless Congress or the courts hold this rogue agency to account. ” Finally, let it be. Abby Zimet has written CD's Further column since 2008.

A longtime, award-winning journalist, she moved to the Maine woods in the early 70s, where she spent a dozen years building a house, hauling water and writing before moving to Portland. Having come of political age during the Vietnam War, she has long been involved in women's, labor, anti-war, social justice and refugee rights issues. Email: azimet18@gmail.com Chilling. Slapdash.

Fascist. Horrific. Brute force. Absolute insanity.

How is it rogue, racist, ill-trained ICE goons are still out here? In the last year, they've arrested overlargely innocent people, and terrorized countless thousands more. This weekend, they snatched a Mexican father and grown daughter boarding a plane for a family baptism; the video was stomach-churning. WTF America?

We're tired of"distressed" and"disturbed" officials. We need fury and action. Enough. Seeking to fulfill Stephen Goebbels' sick wet dream, disappearances of brown-skinned people are at record highs.

With billions to spend and no compunctions, a brutish regime hasEva Yi Xie, 24, a Princeton neuroscience PhD student who came from China in 2016, has a pending asylum case and was returning from a neuroscience conference. No wonder the number of international students here hasthem for visa"fraud" in what one educator calls"our country shooting itself in the foot.

" Xie's lawyer charges her arrest andblitz when they came for Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter Sofia Hernandez Mejia as they were about to board an Alaska Airlines Flight to L.A. from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As they stood with other passengers on the cramped jet bridge, several ICE thugs - unidentified in jackets, khakis, masks - sparked chaos as they suddenly lunged for the pair, forcing Ricardo to the ground as Sofia clung to his leg; fellow passengers screamed, wept, demanded warrants and began recording with phones as agents shoved people away and a distraught Sofia wailed,"They’re taking my dad!

” and"We have a work permit! ”seeing his wife and father-in-law attacked as he stood nearby.

"Everything is moving so fast - trying to protect your wife and they're taking your father-in-law," he said. "You feel useless... It was done in such an unjust manner. How can you sit with yourself and strip somebody away like that in broad daylight, in front of families?

" He also defended Sofia after ICE agents charged her with hurling her coffee at them. "There was no assault on her end," Castillo said. "She did nothing... They came directly at us.

When you're coming at me and my wife and you're shoving us, obviously coffee's going to be spilled.

" Their attorney Olia Catala said the family was heading to a family baptism in California. Since Mendoza and Hernandez Mejia came to the U.S. in 2015,"They've done everything correctly.

" They've both applied for asylum; Sofia went to college, works for a non-profit, has applied for a green card:"We can't tell immigrants to use the legal pathways then punish them for doing just that. " Eyewitness John Gaedeke called the action by ICE thugs who didn't identify themselves a"tortured moment theatrical violence" meant to instill fear:"I would say this is the best way to do it, orchestrated to cause as much damage as possible if you want a visceral, violent thing to show people.

" DHS, robot-like, described"a targeted enforcement operation" to arrest"an illegal alien who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation's laws" - which, for the gazillionth time, they somehow declined to mention is a civil not criminal offense, akin to jaywalking. Officials, residents, pols, none of whom had advance notice,protocols likely breached. Protesters with a banner reading,"ICE Out: Neighbors Taken Here" denounced"the actions of a fascist regime.

" Speaking for many,A.G. Nick Brown said,"We are sick and tired of poorly trained masked federal agents vanishing people out of thin air.

", calling ICE"completely and totally out of control. ” Urging airlines to demand ICE's removal from airports, he argued"the chaos and violence of ICE must come to an end... It is time to abolish Donald Trump's ICE.

" Echoing him to varying degrees are Dem governors Newsom, Pritzker, Walz, Ferguson and members of a new Congress vowing,"There WILL be accountability. " ACLU's Michele Storms notes the flood of rights violations"will not stop unless Congress or the courts hold this rogue agency to account. ” Finally, let it be. The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

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