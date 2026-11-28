ICE agents detained Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter Sofia Hernandez Mejia at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after an altercation involving a federal officer and allegations of visa overstays.

From ping-pong diplomacy to wrestling, American athletes can open doors abroadDANNY DANON: From Auschwitz to the UN, Israel must never retreatAmerica’s first Thanksgiving was made possible by daring Revolutionary snipersTrump's Nixon-to-China moment: There's an immigration move only he can makeMassachusetts Teachers Association skewered for hosting drag show as student scores plungeDe Blasio touts dropping crime rates as Mamdani seeks to shutter Rikers Island ICE agents arrest passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Fox News correspondent Nate Foy reports on ICE agents arresting two passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

A Mexican national faces charges for assaulting a federal officer during the incident. , no one should be turning the channel to the broadcast news networks for a"mainstream media" presentation. It is better to imagine it under the title"Abolish ICE Theater.

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" That was on flagrant display in January with the aggressive law-enforcement presence in Minneapolis, when two protesters were killed in confrontations with officers in January. A Media Research Center study found thedid over two hours of coverage in a 10-day period and were 93% negative toward ICE. The actual criminal acts of illegal immigrants were a tiny fraction of the coverage: 13 seconds on ABC, 16 seconds on CBS and 89 seconds on NBC..