ICE Arrests Multiple Criminal Aliens Across U.S. Amid Enforcement Push

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained several foreign nationals with convictions for violent crimes and drug offenses, underscoring the agency's commitment to removing individuals who pose a public safety threat.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) continues its nationwide operations targeting illegal aliens with criminal convictions, focusing on individuals who pose a threat to public safety.

The agency has recently apprehended several foreign nationals across multiple states, each with serious criminal records ranging from armed assault and drug trafficking to terroristic threats and illegal reentry. According to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ICE agents remain undeterred by protests, online harassment, and political opposition from sanctuary jurisdictions.

"Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE were hard at work arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for aggravated assault with a weapon, battery, making a terrorist threat, and drug trafficking," said DHS spokesperson Lauren Bis. She emphasized that the agency is fulfilling the President's mandate to remove criminals from the country, despite facing threats, doxing, and smears from anti-ICE activists and some elected officials.

Among those recently taken into custody is Emma Soriano, a Honduran national convicted in Fairfax, Virginia on two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and cocaine possession. In South Carolina, ICE arrested Adin Guevara-Arevalo from El Salvador, who had been convicted of assault and second-degree battery in Greenville County.

Texas saw the arrest of Naun Martinez-Zuniga, a Mexican citizen with a lengthy criminal history including four counts of illegal reentry, making terroristic threats, theft of property, and multiple drug possession charges in the San Antonio area. Additionally, Jesus Alcaraz-Ponce, also from Mexico, was detained in Oklahoma City after a prior conviction for cocaine conspiracy. Jose Luiz Valenzia-Oviedo, another Mexican national, was arrested in Salt Lake City following a felony drug possession conviction.

These enforcement actions highlight ICE's ongoing efforts to prioritize the removal of non-citizens who have violated immigration laws and committed violent or drug-related offenses. The cases span from the East Coast to the West, demonstrating a coordinated approach across ICE field offices. The individuals arrested all have final orders of removal or are currently facing immigration proceedings. DHS officials reiterated that public safety remains the top priority, and that communities are safer when criminal aliens are taken off the streets.

The operations also reflect a broader shift toward more aggressive immigration enforcement under the current administration, which has faced criticism from immigrant rights groups and some local lawmakers who argue that such raids sow fear and split families. Nonetheless, ICE maintains that its work is essential to upholding the rule of law and honoring the will of voters who demand accountability for those who enter the country illegally and then commit crimes





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