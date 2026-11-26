He had just won a $1 million lottery jackpot. Days later, ICE agents arrested him in Boston.

A Massachusetts man was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement days after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot, according to federal authorities. A photo of Ariel Velasquez-Morales holding a novelty check displaying his winnings was posted by the Massachusetts State Lottery over the weekend.

Velasquez-Morales was arrested Tuesday in the Boston neighborhood where he purchased the $10 winning scratch-off ticket. He chose the cash option and received a one-time lump sum of $650,000 before taxes, according to ICE.

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"According to local reporting, he spent $10 on the ticket that ultimately led to his arrest," ICE said in a news release. ICE said the Salvadoran national entered the United States illegally in 2013 and was ordered removed from the country the following year. Authorities said he remained in the country despite the removal order.