ICE arrests internationally wanted crook, illegal migrant who killed gf and was shacking up in NYC

The illegal immigrant from Uzbekistan had been living freely in the United States, even after he admitted to murdering his girlfriend in Thailand in 2013, ICE officials said.

An internationally wanted crook with a lengthy rap sheet, including the admitted murder of his girlfriend, was arrested in New York City for illegally entering the country, federal immigration officials said.having illegally crossed over the border into the United States through Lukeville, Arizona over three and a half years ago, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday.

The illegal immigrant, 35, had been living freely in the United States, even after he admitted to murdering his girlfriend in Thailand in 2013, ICE officials said. Sobirjon Sobirov Khusen Ugli, from Uzbekistan, had been living freely in the United States, even after he admitted to murdering his girlfriend in Thailand in 2013, immigration officials said.

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Sobirov was arrested for the crime and told cops that he’d stuffed his beau’s body in a suitcase before dumping it in a canal, according to press reports cited by ICE. It’s not immediately clear if he was convicted and served any time for the murder. The crook was later found guilty of felony theft in his native Uzbekistan in 2020 and was hit with a prison sentence of five years, the agency said.

Then in April 2023, he illegally crossed into the United States and was detained with a group of 110 border crossers, authorities said.with a notice to appear for immigration proceedings in New York City – reporting only once in May 2024, according to immigration officials. Sobirov was arrestedfor harassing communication and given a restraining order by a Kings County Criminal Court judge in 2024, officials said.

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ICE’s New York City Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo said that the agency “particularly” goes after dangerous threats to public safety such as Sobirov.

“Our officers work every day to identify, arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens before they can cause further harm in our communities,” Genalo said in a statement.