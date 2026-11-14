ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Killed Marine Veteran After Illinois Parole Release

ICE has detained Vicente Torres-Vasquez after Illinois released him on parole despite a detainer for killing a U.S. Marine. He faces deportation for the drunk driving crash.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested Vicente Torres-Vasquez, an illegal alien convicted of causing the fatal drunk driving crash that killed United States Marine Corps Veteran Gregory Errol Homola. The arrest took place on November 11, just days after Torres-Vasquez was released from the Illinois prison system on parole. This development follows months of tension between federal immigration authorities and state officials in Illinois, who refused to honor federal detainers that sought to keep Torres-Vasquez in custody pending deportation.

Gregory Errol Homola, a 55-year-old Marine Veteran, was killed in July 2011 when his motorcycle was struck by Torres-Vasquez in Wauconda, Illinois. The collision also resulted in serious injuries to two women in a separate vehicle. Torres-Vasquez, who was driving under the influence at the time, had previously been arrested four times for drunk driving before the fatal incident occurred. His history of repeat offenses and illegal border crossings established a pattern of dangerous behavior that continued despite his status as an undocumented immigrant.

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Conviction And Prison Release Details

In 2012, a court convicted Vicente Torres-Vasquez of aggravated drunk driving resulting in death and two counts of aggravated drunk driving resulting in great bodily injury. The judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison. However, the state of Illinois released him from incarceration on November 2, allowing him to serve his parole early. At the time of his release, Torres-Vasquez had served only 14 years of his 25-year sentence. The early release was executed despite active immigration holds that requested his transfer to federal authorities.

The decision to release Torres-Vasquez directly conflicted with requests from federal agencies. An immigration detainer was lodged by ICE in January 2017, followed by another detainer in March of the current year. Despite these clear federal requests to maintain custody, Illinois state authorities proceeded with the parole release. This action demonstrates a consistent policy of non-cooperation between the sanctuary state and federal immigration enforcement mechanisms, a point that has drawn sharp criticism from DHS leadership.

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DHS Response And Sanctuary State Criticism

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued a strong statement condemning the actions of Illinois officials. Mullin highlighted that sanctuary politicians in Governor J.B. Pritzker's administration refused to cooperate with federal agents. He emphasized that these officials released Torres-Vasquez without notifying ICE, effectively ignoring the legal mechanisms designed to remove dangerous criminals from the country. The DHS chief argued that this lack of cooperation prioritized political power over the safety of local constituents.

Mullin expressed gratitude to ICE officers for their persistence in locating and arresting the convicted murderer after his state release. He noted that the swift federal action ensured Torres-Vasquez would now remain in federal custody. The Secretary made it clear that the ultimate goal is the deportation of the individual, stating that these heartless sanctuary politicians owe it to the families of victims to work with federal agencies. He argued that failure to do so risks additional American lives being lost to crimes committed by illegal aliens.

Immigration History And Future Deportation

Torres-Vasquez's immigration history spans multiple unauthorized entries into the United States. He illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border through Arizona twice in March 2004. On both occasions, he was granted voluntary departure rather than immediate detention. Despite these warnings and legal consequences, he crossed the border again a third time, successfully evading detection by Border Patrol agents. This pattern of repeated violations contributed to the federal immigration judge ordering his deportation in November 2010.

The deportation order issued in November 2010 arrived one year before the drunk driving crash that killed Gregory Errol Homola. This timeline underscores that Torres-Vasquez was already subject to federal removal proceedings prior to his criminal conviction for vehicular homicide. Following the November 11 arrest by ICE agents, he will remain in federal custody. The next step in the legal process involves formal deportation proceedings to remove him from the United States and send him back to Mexico, fulfilling the initial judicial order and ensuring public safety.