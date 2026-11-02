ICE Arrests Foreign Nationals for Illegal Voting in US Elections

ICE announces arrests of non-citizens for voting fraud. Names include Jesus Lopez, Sirena Prosper, and others. Details on charges and deportation orders.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, known as ICE, has announced a new wave of arrests targeting foreign nationals accused of casting ballots in United States elections without legal authorization. These arrests include green card holders and lawful permanent residents from countries such as Mexico, Haiti, El Salvador, and Somalia who allegedly participated in federal, state, and municipal votes. The announcements are part of a coordinated enforcement effort by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security to combat alleged voter fraud on a national scale.

Core Details of Illegal Voting Cases

Jesus Lopez of Mexico, a green card holder, faces accusations of illegally voting in 15 different elections, including primaries and municipal races, spanning from 2000 to 2024. Sirena Prosper, a citizen of Haiti with previous convictions for burglary, larceny, and resisting an officer, is accused of voting in the 2024 presidential election despite a federal judge ordering her deportation. Jose Diaz Guandique, a citizen of El Salvador, was apprehended in October after voting in the 2024 general election.

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Alberto Ruiz Ruiz, a Mexican citizen who entered the US at an unknown time, was detained in October and is charged with voting in the 2024 election while unlawfully present in the country. Sheikhnoor Adbo, a citizen of Somalia and lawful permanent resident, voted in person on November 3, 2020, according to records from the Minnesota Secretary of State. Edvile Edmunds, a Lithuanian citizen and lawful permanent resident, surrendered to Homeland Security Investigations agents in August after admitting to voting in the November 8, 2022, State General Elections in Minnesota.

Stakeholder Positions and Criminal Records

Joas Habimana, a citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a refugee grantee of lawful permanent status, is accused of unlawfully voting in the 2024 election. Habimana has a extensive criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault, unarmed robbery, possession of controlled substances, and retail fraud. Paul Kras, a citizen of Germany, was arrested in September for voting in federal elections. Minnesota voter records confirm Kras voted in November 2020 and November 2024 despite not being a US citizen.

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Monica Carzoli Carrillo, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident, surrendered to agents for illegally voting in the 2024 election. Moises Arellano Alba, a Mexican national who overstayed his entry and has a fraud conviction, also voted in the 2024 election. Casandra Guaman, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident, and Ernie David Warkentin, a Canadian citizen and lawful permanent resident, both voted in the 2024 election. Warkentin surrendered to agents in September but refused to provide a statement.

Maria Alejandra DekKay, a Venezuelan citizen and illegal alien currently in custody, is charged with voting in the 2021 election. Kadian Hohnson, a Jamaican citizen and lawful permanent resident, is in custody for voting in the 2024 election. These individuals are among dozens arrested in a nationwide crackdown led by the Trump administration, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security to enforce election integrity laws strictly.

Impact on Election Integrity and Future Actions

Micah Bock of ICE stated that the pervasive nature of illegal alien election fraud should concern every American. He emphasized that every illegal vote cancels out a vote by an American citizen and that offenders must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Bock declared that the administration is committed to ending this practice and asserting that American elections are exclusively for US citizens.

The arrests highlight the involvement of individuals from various legal statuses, including green card holders, lawful permanent residents, and those with final orders of removal. Some defendants, like Jose Gilberto Tejada-Mendez, a Guatemalan citizen and criminal illegal alien, are accused of voting in 2026 and have a final order of removal. These cases demonstrate the ongoing efforts by federal agencies to identify and remove non-citizens who have violated election laws, reinforcing the administration's stance on border security and electoral compliance.