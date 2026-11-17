Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained multiple undocumented immigrants convicted of serious crimes, including child rape and vehicular homicide, across various US states. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin highlights the operation's focus on public safety threats.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers executed a series of high-profile arrests over the weekend targeting undocumented immigrants with serious criminal records. The Department of Homeland Security ( DHS) confirmed that operatives detained individuals convicted of severe offenses including manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and the sexual exploitation of minors. These actions were taken to remove specific public safety threats from communities across the United States.

Detailed Accounts of Felon Detentions

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated that ICE personnel worked continuously to apprehend dangerous individuals while the general public enjoyed their weekend. The operation targeted a diverse group of non-citizens with convictions spanning multiple states. Among those detained is Madeline Henriquez-Portillo, an individual from El Salvador who was previously convicted of reckless manslaughter and interfering with an investigation in Riverhead, New York.

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In Pennsylvania, ICE agents arrested Vipin Panchal, who hails from India. Panchal had been convicted of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in Upper Macungie Township. Meanwhile, Florencio Vasquez-Silva from Mexico was taken into custody in Seattle, Washington, after a conviction for first-degree child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Another detainee, Nestor Herrera from Mexico, is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who was convicted of sexual assault involving contact with a victim under the age of thirteen in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Additionally, Oscar Rodriguez-Ramos from El Salvador was detained in Los Angeles, California, for lewd acts with a child under fourteen and continuous sexual abuse.

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Victor Cruz from Mexico was arrested in St. Charles County, Missouri, following a conviction for fourth-degree child molestation involving a victim under seventeen. In Iowa, Maicky Thimoty from the Federated States of Micronesia was detained for lascivious acts with a child in Woodbury County.

Mohammad Mazen Matit from Syria was arrested in Southington, Connecticut, for child cruelty and assault. Billian Xiloj-Aquino from Guatemala was taken into custody in Fairview, New Jersey, for sexual assault by force. Arturo Sergio Vasquez-Orduno from Mexico was detained in Riverside, California, for inflicting corporal injury and kidnapping.

Hicham Elouada from Morocco was arrested in Medford, Massachusetts, for strangulation, assault, and kidnapping. Rigoberto Sanchez-Galvez from Mexico was detained in Sandston, Minnesota, for assault, methamphetamine trafficking, and illegal re-entry. Edy Guadalupe Alvaro-Guzman from Mexico was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, for aggravated kidnapping.

Akinola Joel George Taylor from Nigeria was detained in Fort Myers, Florida, for fraud by wire. These detentions illustrate the breadth of criminal convictions among the individuals removed during this specific enforcement period.

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Political Statements and Border Policy Context

Secretary Markwayne Mullin framed the arrests within the broader context of the current administration's immigration strategy. He emphasized that border crossings have reached historic lows while deportation numbers have hit historic highs. Mullin attributed these statistical shifts directly to the policies implemented under President Donald Trump.

The Secretary reiterated that the safety of American citizens remains the absolute priority of the DHS. He stated that the administration will not apologize for taking aggressive measures to protect the homeland from individuals with violent or predatory criminal histories. These operations are presented as essential components of maintaining community safety and enforcing federal law.