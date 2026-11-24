ICE agents detained a father and daughter on a Seattle jet bridge for visa violations. Passengers witnessed the confrontation, while lawyers defend the family as travelers heading to a baptism ceremony.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning. The father and daughter were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles to attend a baptism ceremony when masked agents intervened. Passengers witnessed the agents dragging Mendoza away from the boarding line. A woman screaming that her daughter was also being taken away was pushed back by an agent.

Targeted Arrest for Visa Violation

ICE stated that its officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Mendoza. The agency claimed Mendoza overstayed his visa in violation of nation laws. Mendoza is an immigrant from Mexico who has lived in the United States since 2015. His family lawyer, Olya Catala, confirmed the family was traveling to California for a religious event. She noted the family had no past criminal record. Catala described the pair as educated individuals who followed all legal procedures.

Also read ICE Arrests at Seattle-Tacoma Airport Trigger Political Outcry

Panic and Chaos on the Jet Bridge

Witnesses reported significant distress during the detention of Mendoza and his daughter. John Gaedeke filmed parts of the arrest while waiting to board Flight 1306. He stated onlookers were screaming and crying due to the emotional nature of the event. Gaedeke noted the speed and violence with which the agents lunged forward. He observed the agents did not identify themselves before confronting the family from behind.

Passenger Assaults Officers with Coffee

During the confrontation, a fellow passenger hurled hot coffee on the immigration officers. ICE identified the woman as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, another native of Mexico. Mejia was living in the United States illegally and had overstayed her visa. She was married to a US citizen and had filed paperwork for status adjustment. Her husband and father were boarding the same flight but were not detained. ICE plans to charge Mejia with assaulting a federal officer.

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State Officials Condemn ICE Tactics

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson condemned the tactics used by ICE during the incident. He described the video of the arrest as horrific and chilling. Ferguson called for the abolition of the agency during a news conference. He argued the current system is beyond reform and lacks humanity. He emphasized the need for effective and ethical border security. Local authorities engaged federal officials to understand the occurrence.

Airline Questions Enforcement Protocols

Alaska Airlines issued a statement expressing concern over the law enforcement action. The airline stated ICE gave no advance notice of the enforcement action. They acknowledged the distress the incident caused employees and guests. The carrier committed to treating every guest with dignity and respect. Alaska Airlines is working with the Port of Seattle to review protocols. They raised concerns directly with the appropriate authorities.