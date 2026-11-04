ICE Arrests Criminal Aliens on Election Day

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirms ICE arrested individuals with serious criminal convictions, including attempted murder and child molestation, during the US election.

Immigration enforcement operations did not pause for the national election. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency conducted arrests of noncitizens with prior criminal convictions on Election Day. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed that agents targeted individuals convicted of violent offenses including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Criminal Convictions Include Violent Offenses

Secretary Mullin highlighted specific cases to illustrate the severity of the individuals apprehended. Agents arrested Jesus Moreno-Lucio from Mexico who had a prior conviction for attempted murder and aggravated battery in Naples Florida. The operation also secured the detention of Jaime Ramirez-Almaraz from Mexico who was convicted of burglary and aggravated assault with a weapon.

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Other detainees included Daniel Martinez-Guerrero from Mexico who faced charges of aggravated assault with a weapon. Ezequiel Mendez-Mendez was taken into custody after being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury. Kevin Ramirez-Gomez from Guatemala was arrested following a conviction for child molestation.

DHS Defends Year Round Enforcement Strategy

Mullin emphasized that the Department of Homeland Security enforces federal laws every single day across the country. He stated that law enforcement officers work three hundred sixty-five days per year to target criminal illegal aliens. This continuous operational schedule includes major holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as Election Day.

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The Secretary noted that the Trump Administration will never apologize for prioritizing the safety of American people. He described the hardworking men and women of immigration law enforcement as actively targeting dangerous individuals to make America safe again. This approach underscores a commitment to strict border security regardless of political calendars.

Impact On Public Safety And Legal Process

These arrests demonstrate a continued focus on removing individuals with serious criminal records from communities. The specific crimes cited include violent acts against persons and property damage. Law enforcement agencies coordinate these operations to ensure public safety remains the primary objective during high profile events like elections.

The confirmation of these arrests by top officials signals that immigration enforcement remains a key priority for the current administration. Legal proceedings for these individuals will follow standard judicial processes based on their respective convictions and current charges.