ICE took custody of Oscar Rodriguez-Ramos, a convicted child molester, at a California prison. The arrest prevented his release to the community under sanctuary state policies, highlighting a rare federal-state cooperation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took into custody Oscar Rodriguez-Ramos on November 11, a convicted child predator from El Salvador who was scheduled for release from the California Institution for Men in Chino. The arrest occurred on the exact date the 66-year-old was set to be paroled, preventing his return to the general public following a two-decade sentence for severe sexual offenses against minors.

Federal-State Cooperation Prevents Release

This action represents a distinct operational success where state correctional facilities collaborated directly with federal immigration authorities. Without this specific coordination between the California prison system and federal agents, Rodriguez-Ramos would have walked free back into the community. The event serves as a documented instance of cross-agency partnership within a state that frequently enforces sanctuary policies limiting such cooperation.

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Criminal History and Sentencing Details

Rodriguez-Ramos accumulated a significant criminal record stemming from offenses committed over twenty years ago. A court convicted him in 2006 on three counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, in addition to charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Following this conviction, the legal system sentenced him to serve 28 years in prison, of which he had completed 20 years at the time of his custody transfer.

Federal Officials Highlight Safety Implications

Acting ICE Director David Venturella publicly praised the outcome as a critical measure for public safety and the protection of vulnerable populations. He emphasized that the cooperation demonstrated how much safer it is for jails and prisons to work with ICE rather than operating in isolation from federal law enforcement priorities. The official statement underscored the immediate risk mitigation achieved by intercepting the individual before his release.

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Contrast With Sanctuary State Policies

Venturella explicitly contrasted this successful intervention with the hypothetical scenario of the facility operating under strict California sanctuary guidelines. He argued that such policies would have effectively unleashed a proven child predator into local communities, thereby endangering innocent children and the broader public. The acting director stressed that the coordinated effort successfully kept the individual away from citizens who would otherwise be at risk.

Future Legal Proceedings and Removal

Following the arrest, the individual is now undergoing removal proceedings under federal immigration law. Acting Director Venturella stated that ICE stands ready to enforce the order of an immigration judge as soon as it is issued in this specific case. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism confirmed the details of the operation, with reporting provided by John Binder of Breitbart News, who can be contacted at jbinder@breitbart.com.