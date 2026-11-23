Governor Ferguson and local leaders condemn ICE operations at Sea-Tac airport following arrests of visa overstayers, sparking debates over civil rights and enforcement tactics.

At least two individuals were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Saturday morning inside the jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, commonly known as Sea-Tac. The targeted passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles when the enforcement action occurred, according to official reports from the federal agency. Investigators stated that the detained individuals had previously overstayed their authorized visas, which constituted the primary legal basis for the arrest operation. The incident unfolded directly within the enclosed walkway connecting the terminal gate to the aircraft, a space typically reserved for passenger boarding procedures.

Agency Coordination And Operational Details

The Port of Seattle and the management of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport released statements indicating that they had received no advance notification from Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding the planned operation. Officials from both entities emphasized that they were unaware of the timing or specific nature of the arrests prior to the event occurring on the airport grounds. This lack of communication between local airport authorities and federal law enforcement has raised questions about procedural protocols in sensitive security zones. The absence of prior coordination suggests a unilateral decision by the federal agents involved, bypassing standard liaison processes usually expected at major transportation hubs.

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Governor Ferguson Condemns Tactics

Washington Governor Ferguson issued a sharp rebuke of the operation shortly after footage of the incident began circulating through online social media platforms. In a public statement released via social media, Ferguson declared that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was acting completely out of control and expressed deep outrage over the use of masked agents who failed to identify themselves during the arrest. The Governor characterized the dragging of passengers off jetways as chaotic actions that undermine American values and create unnecessary fear within communities. She described the specific events at Sea-Tac as a prime example of what she termed deeply un-American tactics employed by the federal agency.

Coalition Of Local Leaders Responds

Following her initial statement, Governor Ferguson joined other regional leaders and labor organizers at a press conference held in Des Moines to address the public reaction. Participants in the gathering voiced strong dissatisfaction with what they described as poorly trained masked federal agents engaging in arbitrary detentions. Local officials, including representatives from Seattle, reiterated their commitment to maintaining the city's status as a sanctuary jurisdiction while actively coordinating with the Port of Seattle and the Governor's office. The coalition aims to hold the line against perceived abuses of power throughout the Pacific Northwest region during this period of heightened tension.

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Civil Rights Organizations Issue Condemnation

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington released a formal statement strongly condemning the arrest methods used during the Sea-Tac operation. The organization argued that the Trump administration's reliance on masked and unidentifiable agents has led to unprecedented civil rights violations across the country. Advocates noted that such practices transform everyday locations like airports, bus stops, and grocery stores into environments of fear and chaos. They further asserted that the use of force is intentional and called upon Congress or the federal courts to hold the agency accountable for these alleged abuses.

Media Coverage And Ongoing Investigation

Local news outlet KIRO 7 deployed a dedicated crew to cover the aftermath of the arrests, making their report available for public viewing in the hours following the event. While federal authorities maintained that the arrests were standard enforcement of visa laws, the visual evidence circulating online has intensified scrutiny from the public and political leaders alike. Authorities in Washington State continue to gather additional information to understand the full scope of the interaction between federal agents and passengers at the international airport.