Alaska Airlines officials said they were given no advance notice, and expressed concern for ‘how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests.’

Federal immigration officials are defending the actions of officers who arrested two people at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this weekend prior to a flight bound for LAX.

Alaska Airlines officials said they were given no advance notice of the arrests, and expressed concern for “how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests. ” Video quickly circulated online after the arrests, which took place Saturday morning as passengers were preparing to board Alaska Airlines Flight 1306. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are shown dragging two people away on the bridge leading to the plane as several onlookers try to interfere.

Also read Port of Seattle, Alaska Airlines review ICE incident during boarding of Seattle-LA flight

“On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws,” ICE posted Saturday on X. “During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers — a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers.

The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

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“Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. … Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end. ”“There is no justification for this brutality,” he said.

“I spoke a couple hours ago with representatives for Alaska Airlines and made my view very clear: They need to call on ICE to get out of our airports. ”