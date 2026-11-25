U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained 115 individuals in Indiana during a multi-week operation targeting those with criminal histories and final removal orders.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a significant enforcement action in Indiana, resulting in the detention of 115 undocumented immigrants. The operation, which spanned several weeks, concluded with the arrest of individuals identified by authorities as posing risks to public safety due to prior criminal convictions. Federal agents specifically targeted individuals who had been previously convicted of serious offenses, ensuring that those with final removal orders were apprehended during the sweep.

Targeted Offenses Include Violence and Drugs

Immigration officials emphasized that the operation focused on non-citizens with documented histories of violent and violent-adjacent crimes. The specific offenses that triggered enforcement actions included aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence committed in the presence of a child. Agents also apprehended individuals with records involving firearms offenses and drug trafficking, demonstrating a priority on public safety threats over general immigration violations.

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Among the detainees, eighteen individuals were found to have final removal orders already issued by the Department of Justice's immigration review office. The presence of these finalized legal orders indicates that these individuals were already subject to deportation proceedings before the recent arrests. The enforcement action served to execute these existing judicial mandates rather than initiating new legal processes for these specific cases.

Specific Criminal Histories of Detainees

Authorities highlighted the detailed criminal backgrounds of several arrestees to illustrate the scope of the operation. One detainee, identified as Sanchez, had a reinstated 2016 final order of removal from a judge with the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review. His criminal record included previous arrests for gun crimes, alcohol-related charges, battery, and incidents of public disturbance.

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Another individual, Perez, also had a reinstated final order of removal, this time from 2010, issued by the same judicial body. His history included convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and cocaine possession, alongside a licensing violation. These specific cases underscore the agency's focus on recidivism and the re-arrest of individuals previously ordered to leave the country.

Genis was identified as a suspected member of the MS-13 gang, a classification that typically triggers immediate enforcement priority. He also had a reinstated 2014 final order of removal from the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review. Other detainees included Pospoy, who had a reinstated 2012 final order of removal, and individuals with histories of operating vehicles while intoxicated, such as one suspect with a standalone conviction for that offense.

Official Statements on Federal Enforcement

Raymond Hernandez, the Assistant Field Office Director for ICE Chicago, which holds jurisdiction over Indianapolis, provided context for the operation. He stated that the arrests reinforce a fundamental principle that federal immigration laws will be enforced in every American community, regardless of its size or location. Hernandez emphasized that the people of Indiana deserve the same protection under the law as residents of major cities.

Hernandez noted that ICE officers arrested 115 illegal aliens, many of whom had criminal histories and final orders of removal. He asserted that ICE Chicago remains resolute in its mission to enforce the laws enacted by Congress. The agency aims to remove criminal illegal aliens who threaten public safety, a mission statement that guides their operational priorities across the region.

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Jurisdiction and Future Implications

The operation falls under the direct jurisdiction of ICE Chicago, which is responsible for enforcement activities in Indiana. The agency did not specify where the immigrants were taken into custody, maintaining operational security regarding detention logistics. No further details were provided regarding Ramos, another arrestee, as the agency did not disclose past convictions or indicate if he had an active removal order.

The scale of this operation, involving 115 arrests over several weeks, signals a sustained effort to address immigration enforcement in the Midwest. By focusing on individuals with specific criminal records and finalized deportation orders, the agency aims to demonstrate accountability to local communities. The results of this sweep will likely contribute to broader statistics on immigration enforcement in the region.