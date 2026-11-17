An ICE arrest in Redwood Village last Friday is raising questions about how the agency responded after video showed a dramatic confrontation that left one woman injured.

SAN DIEGO — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest in Redwood Village last Friday is raising questions about how the agency responded after video showed a dramatic confrontation that left one woman injured.

The incident began Friday morning as a confrontation unfolded between ICE agents, a woman and her neighbors. Video shows a woman, a student at a local college, was shoved to the ground by a responding agent as ICE tried to detain her father. As she ran toward the cars in the street, she was hit by her father's moving car and shoved to the ground again by an ICE agent.

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The agent drew his gun and pointed it at the driver. Katie Jacks is the woman's neighbor. She says the man is a single dad and the sole provider for his two daughters. She says agents never identified who they were.

"My home felt like a third-world country Friday morning, and it wasn't OK," Jacks said. "Ramming him off the road with their vehicles. Nobody identifies themselves whatsoever. They are now pushing her to the ground while she is screaming for her father," Jacks said.

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Surveillance video from multiple angles shows the agent turn the gun toward the woman and then switch it out for a Taser as she raised her hands in the air. She was detained and eventually transported to a local hospital.

"She is on crutches with a, with a very sprained ankle. She has cuts on her hands, cuts on her legs. Her back is, is, is tweaked, is thrown out," Jacks said. ICE identifies the man as Alan Ortega Meneses and says he came to the country illegally nearly 40 years ago and was deported in 2007.

The agency says he illegally re-entered, though it does not know when, and that he has a lengthy criminal record. ICE says that during the arrest, his daughter interfered, ignored commands, physically attacked the officers, and reached for their gun. The video obtained by ABC 10News does not capture that. Meneses is now being held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

The family is working to find legal representation to fight Meneses' case and is raising money to help support his daughters in the meantime. If you'd like to see the family's GoFundMe, click here. ICE says it is considering prosecution for both Meneses and his daughter. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

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