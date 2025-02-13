ICE Apprehends Guatemalan National Charged with Child Rape in Massachusetts

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehended Jose Fernando-Perez, a 49-year-old Guatemalan national, in Massachusetts. Fernando-Perez is facing multiple charges of child rape and entered the U.S. illegally. His case highlights the ongoing debate surrounding immigration enforcement and sanctuary policies in Massachusetts.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehended Jose Fernando-Perez, a 49-year-old Guatemalan national, in Framingham, Massachusetts , on February 2, 2023. Fernando-Perez faces multiple charges of child rape, including three counts of forcible rape of a child and three counts of aggravated rape of a child. ICE acting Field Office Director Patricia H.

Hyde stated that Fernando-Perez is the type of individual targeted by the agency's 'worst first' policy, posing a significant threat to the children of Massachusetts.Fernando-Perez entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and location, without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by immigration officials. He has a prior criminal history, including convictions for leaving the scene of an accident and using inaccurate license plates. In April 2022, he was arraigned in Lynn District Court for rape of a child by force, but the case was dismissed due to an indictment in the superior court. Despite an ICE detainer lodged against Fernando-Perez in May 2022, the Essex County Superior Court released him on pretrial conditions in October 2022. Following his apprehension on February 2, 2023, Fernando-Perez was served with a notice to appear before an immigration judge. He currently remains in custody. This case highlights the ongoing debate surrounding immigration enforcement and sanctuary policies in Massachusetts. While Governor Maura Healey has taken a more moderate stance on immigration enforcement in recent months, Attorney General Andrea Campbell continues to oppose the Trump administration's crackdown.





