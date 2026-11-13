ICE and U.S. Forest Service Arrest 14 Migrants in Northern Michigan Sweep

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Forest Service arrested 14 illegal migrants in Michigan on October 10 during Operation Fresh Catch.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Forest Service announced the arrests of 14 illegal migrants during Operation Fresh Catch conducted in northern Michigan in October. The sweep took place in the Cadillac and Manistee areas of Michigan on October 10, according to an ICE statement.

Arrest Details and Detainee Backgrounds

Those arrested were taken to the North Lake Processing Center and will remain there pending further proceedings. They include one migrant with a DUI conviction, three who already have final orders of removal and have been deported previously, and another who failed to depart the country voluntarily and has a final order of removal filed against him. All 14 are in the U.S. illegally.

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Agency Statements and Enforcement Priorities

The U.S. Forest Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement emphasized their joint commitment to protecting public lands and upholding federal laws. ERO Detroit Field Office Director Matthew Putra stated that the agency will continue working with the U.S. Forest Service and other law enforcement partners to safeguard Michigan's public lands, protect natural resources and uphold federal immigration laws.

Putra added that their coordinated efforts promote public safety and help ensure that those who violate immigration laws are held accountable. This approach aligns with broader federal goals to maintain strict border control and interior enforcement measures.

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Operational Context and Facility Information

ICE highlighted that consistent with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement and public safety priorities, the agency will continue to identify, arrest and remove illegal aliens who violate U.S. immigration law. The North Lake Processing Center opened in June of last year and has 1,800 beds for detainees.

The facility was formally a private prison called the North Lake Correctional Facility which closed in 2022. This transition from a closed correctional facility to a detention center underscores the shifting infrastructure used to manage immigration enforcement operations across the country.

Regional Impact and Future Operations

The October 10 operations in Cadillac and Manistee serve as a focused effort to address unauthorized presence in sensitive public land areas. These raids demonstrate the continued collaboration between federal immigration authorities and federal land management agencies to secure borders and natural resources.

Stakeholders note that such operations aim to deter further illegal crossings and enforce existing removal orders efficiently. The detainees will face legal proceedings at the North Lake Processing Center as the government pursues its stated objectives of accountability and public safety.