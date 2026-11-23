Video of masked ICE agents arresting a father and his adult daughter inside an Alaska Airlines jet bridge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning have since gone viral.

An image of the ICE arrest during an Alaska Airlines flight boarding on Nov. 21, 2026, at Sea-Tac Airport. Video of masked ICE agents arresting a father and his adult daughter inside an Alaska Airlines jet bridge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning have since gone viral. federal agents arrested Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia during boarding for a flight from Seattle to Los AngelesOlia Catala, a local immigration attorney, is representing both detainees and confirmed to KOMO News that they're currently being held in the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.

Ricardo and Sofia, who are father and daughter, came to the U.S. legally in 2015 with tourist visas, according to Catala. A person can typically stay in the U.S. for up to six months under a tourist visa. Catala said Ricardo has a pending asylum application, and Sofia was originally listed as a derivative asylee on her father's application. Since then, Sofia has reportedly married a U.S. citizen and is in the process of obtaining a Green Card, Catala confirmed.

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Catala alleges both of her clients have been allowed to stay in the U.S. legally because they have pending asylum, which is also how they have had work permits continuously renewed.

"Technically, ICE can arrest somebody in that circumstance and place them in removal proceedings, but generally speaking, if they have a pending application that puts them in this toll status, ICE hasn't gone after them," said Adam Boyd. Boyd is also a local immigration and removal defense attorney, and he currently serves as chair of the Washington state chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. Boyd is not involved in Sofia and Ricardo's case.

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He said ICE arrests of non-citizens with pending immigration status and no criminal history, like Sofia and Ricardo, have allegedly become more common under the Trump administration. Boyd also confirmed that it's typical for an asylum application to remain pending for several years due to court backlog and the lack of a local office in Washington.

"An application filed in the Pacific Northwest, it's not unusual that it would be pending for 12 years before you get an interview on that application," he said as an example. ICE said in a statement shared Saturday that Sofia will also be charged with assaulting a federal officer because she "hurled hot coffee on the officers.

" Catala denied that the coffee was intentionally thrown. She, and at least one traveler who witnessed and recorded the arrests, claimed the coffee was knocked out of someone's hands by agents after they "lunged" at Ricardo.

" took the father to the ground and knocked the coffee out of the family member's hands, threw coffee, and that put coffee onto other passengers," said John Gaedeke, who was in the jet bridge when the arrests happened Saturday. Regardless, Boyd explained an immigration judge is likely to take ICE's word for what happened between Sofia and the arresting officers, which he said will have implications for her potential release from custody.

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"If it's written in a report that she assaulted the officers, it's going to be a serious, negative factor," Boyd continued, "and it might actually lead to her being denied bond. " Catala maintains that neither Sofia nor Ricardo has any sort of criminal history or prior arrests in the U.S. She said she will fight to have them both released from ICE custody on bond. "This is happening way too often," she said over the phone.

"Detention centers are filled with people who have no criminal records and are picked up this way. " KOMO News has reached out to ICE for confirmation of Sofia and Ricardo's lack of criminal history, as well as to Tacoma Immigration Court to inquire about scheduled court proceedings. The Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines are reviewing an immigration enforcement arrest involving two passengers as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles Saturday morning.

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