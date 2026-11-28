Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Gregory Morgan faces two assault charges over a Minnesota highway encounter as his attorneys seek federal court.

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An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent faces up to six years in prison on an assault charge following a Minnesota highway encounter in which no one was injured. Gregory Morgan's attorneys warn the case could have far-reaching consequences, potentially emboldening state and local prosecutors nationwide to bring criminal charges against federal officers carrying out President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

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At stake in Morgan's legal fight is the extent to which federal protections shield officers from state and local criminal prosecution for actions taken in their official capacity.