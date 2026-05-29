Christian Castro, a 52-year-old ICE agent, has been arrested and charged with four counts of felony assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime. The charges stem from the shooting of Venezuelan national Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis during an ICE operation in Minneapolis on January 14. Castro claimed that he shot in self-defense when the men assaulted him with a broom and a shovel, but video evidence and X-ray evidence later revealed that his claims were false.

'Justice Demands No Less': ICE Agent Arrested on Charges of Lying About Minneapolis Shooting “In Minnesota, we believe in equal justice under the law," said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

"That means nobody is above the law, including agents of the federal government. "on Friday after he was charged by Minnesota officials for allegedly shooting a Venezuelan immigrant during an ICE operation in Minneapolis and lying about what happened.

Christian Castro, 52, was deployed as part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push in the Twin Cities, dubbed “Operation Metro Surge,” and wasby Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty earlier this month with four counts of felony assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime. The charges stem from the shooting of Venezuelan national Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis at his home on January 14 as ICE agents pursued his roommate, another Venezuelan immigrant named Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna.

Friday after being tracked down by investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension . Texas Rangers and agents with the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General“Today’s arrest is a critical step forward in our prosecution of Mr. Castro,” Moriarty said.

“The BCA’s investigative work was instrumental in this process, and we’re grateful for their collaboration as we pursue accountability for this incident on behalf of Mr. Sosa-Celis, his family, and our community. ”, after Castro claimed that he had shot in self-defense when the men assaulted him with a broom and a shovel, claims that were parroted by then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

But the charges were later dropped after video of the incident and an examination of X-ray evidence demonstrated that Castro's claims were false. Castro and another agent were subsequently placed on administrative leave by DHS while they were investigated internally for lying under oath.

“In Minnesota, we believe in equal justice under the law. That means nobody is above the law, including agents of the federal government,” said Minnesota Attorney Generalfollowing news of Castro's arrest on Friday.

“I am pleased to hear Christian Castro has been taken into custody and will stand trial for the crimes he allegedly committed in Minnesota. Justice demands no less. ” Castro is the second ICE agent to be charged by Moriarty's office for their role in Operation Metro Surge, whichAnother agent, Gregory Morgan Jr., was charged last month with two counts of felony second-degree assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on two local residents during a traffic stop.

Morganin March for refusing to cooperate with the state investigation into the shooting of Sosa-Celis, and other probes into the fatal shootings of two US citizens. Minneapolis mother Renee Good in January, or Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez in connection with the It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser.

We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits. It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors.

No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do. Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire.

To ignite change for the common good. Building Common Dreams was not easy. Our survival was never guaranteed. When you take on the most powerful forces—Wall Street greed, fossil fuel industry destruction, Big Tech lobbyists, and uber-rich oligarchs who have spent billions upon billions rigging the economy and democracy in their favor—the only bulwark you have is supporters who believe in your work.

But here’s the urgent message from me today. It's never been this bad out there. And it's never been this hard to keep us going. At the very moment Common Dreams is most needed, the threats we face are intensifying.

We need your support now more than ever. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.

When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.on Friday after he was charged by Minnesota officials for allegedly shooting a Venezuelan immigrant during an ICE operation in Minneapolis and lying about what happened.

Christian Castro, 52, was deployed as part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push in the Twin Cities, dubbed “Operation Metro Surge,” and wasby Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty earlier this month with four counts of felony assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime. The charges stem from the shooting of Venezuelan national Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis at his home on January 14 as ICE agents pursued his roommate, another Venezuelan immigrant named Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna.

Friday after being tracked down by investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension . Texas Rangers and agents with the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General“Today’s arrest is a critical step forward in our prosecution of Mr. Castro,” Moriarty said.

“The BCA’s investigative work was instrumental in this process, and we’re grateful for their collaboration as we pursue accountability for this incident on behalf of Mr. Sosa-Celis, his family, and our community. ”, after Castro claimed that he had shot in self-defense when the men assaulted him with a broom and a shovel, claims that were parroted by then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

But the charges were later dropped after video of the incident and an examination of X-ray evidence demonstrated that Castro's claims were false. Castro and another agent were subsequently placed on administrative leave by DHS while they were investigated internally for lying under oath.

“In Minnesota, we believe in equal justice under the law. That means nobody is above the law, including agents of the federal government,” said Minnesota Attorney Generalfollowing news of Castro's arrest on Friday.

“I am pleased to hear Christian Castro has been taken into custody and will stand trial for the crimes he allegedly committed in Minnesota. Justice demands no less. ” Castro is the second ICE agent to be charged by Moriarty's office for their role in Operation Metro Surge, whichAnother agent, Gregory Morgan Jr., was charged last month with two counts of felony second-degree assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on two local residents during a traffic stop.

Morganin March for refusing to cooperate with the state investigation into the shooting of Sosa-Celis, and other probes into the fatal shootings of two US citizens. Minneapolis mother Renee Good in January, or Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez in connection with theon Friday after he was charged by Minnesota officials for allegedly shooting a Venezuelan immigrant during an ICE operation in Minneapolis and lying about what happened.

Christian Castro, 52, was deployed as part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push in the Twin Cities, dubbed “Operation Metro Surge,” and wasby Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty earlier this month with four counts of felony assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime. The charges stem from the shooting of Venezuelan national Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis at his home on January 14 as ICE agents pursued his roommate, another Venezuelan immigrant named Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna.

Friday after being tracked down by investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension . Texas Rangers and agents with the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General“Today’s arrest is a critical step forward in our prosecution of Mr. Castro,” Moriarty said.

“The BCA’s investigative work was instrumental in this process, and we’re grateful for their collaboration as we pursue accountability for this incident on behalf of Mr. Sosa-Celis, his family, and our community. ”, after Castro claimed that he had shot in self-defense when the men assaulted him with a broom and a shovel, claims that were parroted by then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

But the charges were later dropped after video of the incident and an examination of X-ray evidence demonstrated that Castro's claims were false. Castro and another agent were subsequently placed on administrative leave by DHS while they were investigated internally for lying under oath.

“In Minnesota, we believe in equal justice under the law. That means nobody is above the law, including agents of the federal government,” said Minnesota Attorney Generalfollowing news of Castro's arrest on Friday.

“I am pleased to hear Christian Castro has been taken into custody and will stand trial for the crimes he allegedly committed in Minnesota. Justice demands no less. ” Castro is the second ICE agent to be charged by Moriarty's office for their role in Operation Metro Surge, whichAnother agent, Gregory Morgan Jr., was charged last month with two counts of felony second-degree assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on two local residents during a traffic stop.

Morganin March for refusing to cooperate with the state investigation into the shooting of Sosa-Celis, and other probes into the fatal shootings of two US citizens. Minneapolis mother Renee Good in January, or Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez in connection with the The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful.

The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform.

To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit.

Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish.

Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data.

Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in?





commondreams / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ICE Agent Arrested Minneapolis Shooting Lying About Incident Felony Assault Charges Falsely Reporting A Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICE agent accused of shooting man in north Minneapolis arrested in TexasAn Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent accused of shooting a man in the leg in north Minneapolis and then lying about the attack​ was arrested in Texas Friday morning, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Read more »

ICE Agent Christian Castro Arrested and Charged for Unjustified Shooting of Julio Sosa‑Celis in MinneapolisA Minneapolis‑released video contradicts ICE's original account of the Jan. 14 shooting, leading to the arrest of agent Christian Castro on multiple assault charges and a false‑reporting count, with state officials vowing accountability.

Read more »

ICE agent charged in shooting of Venezuelan man during Minneapolis immigration crackdown is arrestedAn ICE agent facing several assault charges in connection with a January shooting involving two Venezuelan people in Minnesota has been arrested in Texas, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.

Read more »

ICE agent arrested in Texas on Minnesota shooting charge, accused of shooting Minneapolis immigrant through doorChristian Castro was charged with assault and falsely reporting a crime.

Read more »