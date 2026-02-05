Ice Age enters theaters in 2026, marking the franchise's first major theatrical release in over a decade. The new film Buck Wild features a returning voice cast led by Ray Romano and John Leguizamo, produced by Lori Forte.

The long-dormant Ice Age franchise is finally returning to movie theaters with its sixth major feature entry titled Ice Age: Boiling Point. This upcoming release marks the first new theatrical installment for the beloved animated series in over eleven years. The film is officially scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 5 2026.

This specific date resolves the previously vague timeline for the project. The release window allows the production team ample time to complete the complex animation and post-production work required for a full-length feature. Audiences have now seen the first glimpse of the film through the recently released full trailer.

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Producer Lori Forte is leading the production efforts for this significant return to big screens. Director John C. Donkin has returned to helm the project bringing his established experience to the latest installment. This film represents the first major entry in the franchise to not be produced by the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios. The shift signals a new chapter in the franchise's history following the closure of the original studio.

The movie will feature a returning core voice cast that includes Ray Romano as the woolly mammoth Manny. John Leguizamo will reprise his role as the sloth Sid continuing his long-standing association with the character. Denis Leary is set to return as the saber-toothed tiger Diego bringing his signature intensity to the new adventure.

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Queen Latifah will voice the mammoth Ellie maintaining her presence in the core family unit. Simon Pegg returns as the one-eyed weasel Buck who continues to be a central figure in the new narrative. Other returning members of the voice cast now confirmed include Josh Peck as the young mammoth Eddie. Chris Wedge voices the acorn-obsessed Scrat while Adam DeVine plays the juvenile mammoth Julian.

New additions to the voice cast expand the world of the franchise significantly beyond the original lineup. Coco Jones joins the project as Peaches the daughter of Manny and Ellie. Ashley Park voices Zee a new character in the extended cast. Vincent Tong takes on the role of Crash adding to the dynamic of the young mammoths.

Further expanding the ensemble Kari Wahlgren provides the voice for Baby Scrat. Dee Bradley Baker voices Jurassic Scrat adding another layer to the creature ecosystem. Eduardo Franco is cast as Body a new character who will likely interact with the main family. James Austin Johnson voices Clarence the Sprout Master completing the latest round of casting announcements.

The narrative direction suggests that Buck is continuing to warm up to the Ice Age crew. This shift in personality is leading Manny and his family to wild new locations they have never seen before. The expansion of the cast and the introduction of new environments promise to take the franchise in unexpected directions.

Early reactions to the trailer suggest the new feature might not reach the same comedic heights as earlier entries. That difference could be even more noticeable when it makes its way to the big screen next year. However initial audience reactions and critical reviews will ultimately determine its success in the crowded marketplace.

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With a new entry arriving after such a long gap the Ice Age franchise is attempting to recapture the magic that defined its original run. This makes it all the more compelling for what we can expect to see next year. The involvement of high-profile voice actors suggests a significant investment in the project's quality.

Fans have been waiting for over a decade for a new theatrical experience in this universe. The full trailer has given fans the first look at the new movie in motion generating significant buzz. The combination of returning legends and fresh talent aims to balance nostalgia with innovation.

The upcoming film will test whether the Ice Age brand still holds strong in the current entertainment landscape. As the release date approaches more details about the plot and character arcs are likely to emerge. The expansion of the Ice Age world through new characters hints at a broader storyline.

The franchise continues to evolve adapting to changing audience preferences while keeping its core appeal intact. Lori Forte and John C. Donkin are tasked with maintaining the franchise's appeal to both old fans and new viewers. The 2026 release date provides ample time to ensure the animation quality meets modern standards.