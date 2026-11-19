The Ice Age: Boiling Point trailer reveals a dangerous volcano mission to save a dinosaur egg from Carnos. Join Manny, Sid, and Scrat in the sixth installment directed by John C. Donkin.

20th Century Studios officially revealed the first trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 16, marking the return of the beloved animated franchise. The newly released footage introduces a perilous new mission for the herd, forcing the familiar characters to confront a dangerous threat to the Lost World. This sixth installment promises to reunite the core group as they navigate a high-stakes journey involving an endangered species and a volatile natural disaster.

The Herd Faces Extinction Threat From Carnos

The trailer opens with a reflective moment as the herd considers their past adventures, with Manny and Diego admitting that they are slowing down. Their quiet retirement is abruptly interrupted by the arrival of Rudy, the terrifying dinosaur from the Lost World, who represents a significant danger to the ecosystem. Buck explains that the Carnos, a rival dinosaur species, are nearly extinct but pose a severe threat to dinosaur eggs, intending to destroy the Lost World to eliminate their competition. This revelation sets the stage for a rescue mission that requires the herd to protect a single, vulnerable egg from being destroyed by the Carnos.

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Mission To Protect Dino Egg Inactive Volcano

To stop the Carnos from wiping out their rivals, the group must ensure that one specific dinosaur egg reaches a safe nesting site located at the top of an active volcano. This task presents an arduous journey that tests the physical limits of the aging heroes and their young companion. When Manny questions the strategy and asks if the group has a backup plan, Buck admits that he did not even have a plan A, highlighting the desperation and danger of their undertaking. The mission involves traversing treacherous terrain and avoiding the attention of the predatory Carnos who are actively hunting the eggs.

Action And Humor From Scrat And Sid

The trailer maintains the franchise signature humor through the chaotic antics of Scrat and Baby Scrat, who encounter various dangers while pursuing their acorn. Several comedic moments involve Sid getting trapped between Manny and Ellie after being covered in green slime, leading him to joke that it will be a nice memory. Pierce Brosnan recently shared his thoughts on the casting news, though the focus remains on the voice cast returning as Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, and Buck. Denis Leary also lauded John Leguizamo performance with a hilarious quip, adding to the buzz surrounding the character dynamics.

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Creative Team And Production Details

John C. Donkin directs the film, bringing his vision to life alongside producers Lori Forte, Patrick Worlock, and Josh Eckland. The story continues to explore the bonds between the unlikely friends as they face a dangerous mission that challenges their loyalty and bravery. The animation features dinosaurs, an active volcano, and several comedic moments that appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences. The Ice Age 6 teaser trailer confirms that the series will continue to deliver the blend of action and heart that defined the previous five films.

Upcoming Release And Audience Expectations

With the release of the first Ice Age 6 teaser trailer, it seems like Disney has failed to consider whether the franchise can sustain its momentum, yet the excitement remains high among fans. The Herd and gang are back in action, ready to take on a dangerous mission involving an endangered species in the fifth installment. The trailer opens with a reflection on the herd's many adventures over the years, setting the tone for the next chapter. Audiences can expect more adventures with Scrat and Baby Scrat as they encounter various dangers in the prehistoric world.