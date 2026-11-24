Disney revives the Fox-era Ice Age franchise with Ice Age: Boiling Point. The new trailer announces a February 5 2027 theatrical release featuring a returning and new voice cast.

20th Century Studios has officially unveiled a new trailer, poster, and five exclusive images for Ice Age: Boiling Point. The long-awaited fifth installment in the beloved animated franchise is confirmed to arrive in theaters on February 5 2027. This release marks a significant moment as Disney revives the Fox-era franchise for another big-screen run. The announcement brings fresh excitement to audiences who have followed the series through various theatrical runs.

New Cast Members and Return of Core Characters

Ice Age: Boiling Point features an expanded voice cast that includes new talents Ashley Park, Josh Peck, Adam DeVine, Coco Jones, and James Austin Johnson. The core group of original stars remains intact with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, John Leguizamo, Kari Wahlgren, and Chris Wedge returning to their iconic roles. Simon Pegg also reprises his role as Buck. The visual materials highlight key character interactions including scenes with Zee voiced by Ashley Park and Baby Scrat voiced by Kari Wahlgren alongside the original Scrat.

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Volcanic Setting and Dinosaur Adventure Plot

The narrative thrust of the upcoming film sees the main characters blast out of a volcano into a dangerous environment. The plot involves a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure as the team visits never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World. Scrat remains acorn-obsessed throughout the chaos Crash Eddie and Baby Scrat are all part of the ensemble navigating this perilous terrain. The trailer imagery emphasizes the high-stakes nature of this prehistoric journey.

Critical History and Box Office Performance Context

The franchise has a complex reception history where critics never fully embraced the series despite audience loyalty. The series slid critically and softened at the box office over time with the fifth film being considered a disappointment. The fourth entry earned over $400 million on a $100 million budget in 2016. This financial performance contributed to industry trends that persisted until the pandemic disrupted global cinema operations.

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Film Production Team and Studio Details

John Donkin serves as the director for Ice Age: Boiling Point bringing his creative vision to the animation team. Lori Forte produces the film ensuring continuity with the franchise standards. The project is handled by 20th Century Studios which maintains the property rights. The new imagery provided shows characters like Manny Ellie and Diego in various states of action and emotion.

Future Theatrical Outlook and Audience Expectations

Disney aims to leverage the nostalgic appeal of the original cast while attracting new viewers through the addition of popular contemporary actors. The February 2027 release date provides ample time for marketing campaigns to build anticipation. The franchise has historically served as a staple in educational settings when teachers needed safe content. This new installment will open exclusively in theaters aiming to revive the series commercial success.