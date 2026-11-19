Fans criticize the Ice Age: Boiling Point trailer for its Buck Wild-style animation and the absence of Blue Sky Studios. The film is set for a February 5, 2027 release.

Fans of the long-running animated franchise are voicing significant disappointment regarding the newly released teaser for Ice Age 6 , officially titled Ice Age: Boiling Point . While the upcoming film promises to bring back the beloved herd for a new prehistoric adventure, the visual presentation has sparked immediate controversy on social media platforms. Viewers are specifically criticizing the animation style, noting a stark departure from the high-quality standards previously established by the series.

Comparison to Buck Wild Animation Style

The core of the backlash centers on the visual fidelity of the new trailer, with many observers drawing direct comparisons to The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild . This 2022 direct-to-streaming special, which was previously criticized for its subpar graphics, appears to share a striking resemblance with the footage shown for the upcoming theatrical release. One viewer on X posted that the current animation looks nearly identical to the Buck Wild project but with a slightly higher budget, expressing that the result feels more suited for a Disney+ exclusive rather than a major cinema event.

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Another commenter highlighted the disparity between the current visuals and the expected Disney quality. The user stated that they were anticipating the usual high-quality, detailed animation style associated with the franchise's theatrical hits. Instead, the footage reminded them of content that should remain on the streaming service, leading to a sense of profound disappointment among those who had high expectations for the sixth installment.

Studio Change and Director Attribution

Social media users have quickly investigated the production credits to identify the cause of the visual shift. Attention has been directed toward Bardel Entertainment , the animation studio responsible for producing both the controversial Buck Wild special and the new Ice Age 6 film. This studio is not the original creator of the franchise; instead, it has replaced Blue Sky Studios , which animated all previous theatrical entries before shutting down in 2021.

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The closure of Blue Sky Studios followed Disney 's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, marking a significant transition in the production lineage of the franchise. The new film is directed by John C. Donkin , who previously served as a long-time producer on the series. Donkin is also attached to direct the upcoming project, linking the visual style directly to the creative team behind the lesser-received streaming special. This connection has fueled speculation that the studio and director combination is responsible for the noticeable drop in graphical fidelity.

Plot Details and Release Date

Despite the visual criticisms, the narrative premise for Ice Age: Boiling Point remains a major selling point for the franchise. The story will follow Manny , Sid , Diego , Ellie , Scrat , and the rest of the herd as they embark on a wild adventure. The plot involves a journey through dangerous, uncharted regions of the Lost World, featuring encounters with dinosaurs and areas filled with lava. This high-stakes setting contrasts with the reception of the trailer's visuals, as fans remain eager to see their favorite characters return to the big screen.

The theatrical release for Ice Age: Boiling Point is currently scheduled for February 5, 2027. This date gives the production team ample time to potentially address fan concerns or simply proceed with the planned rollout. The film aims to revive the franchise after a hiatus following the shutdown of the original animation house. Whether the improved plot outweighs the visual complaints remains to be seen when the movie finally premieres in theaters.