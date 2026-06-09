ICC Suspends Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation

The International Criminal Court has suspended Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan following an internal UN investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, a move that is unprecedented for the global tribunal.

The International Criminal Court has taken the unprecedented step of suspending its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan , following allegations of sexual misconduct . Khan, a prominent British barrister who recently sought an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza, stepped down from his position on Monday.

The suspension came after the court's oversight body, the Assembly of States Parties, referred him for disciplinary proceedings. The 56-year-old prosecutor has been embroiled in a scandal that has persisted for more than two years, during which he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The final determination regarding his future now rests with the Assembly of States Parties, the governing body of the ICC, which will convene a special session to decide whether Khan can retain his leadership role at the global tribunal. The Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties, the executive committee responsible for the oversight, issued a statement explaining that its decision was based on a comprehensive review.

This included a report from the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), the underlying evidence collected, legal advice from an ad hoc panel of judicial experts, and written submissions from relevant parties. The Bureau emphasized that the suspension, which is pending the assembly meeting, should not be interpreted as a signal of the final outcome in the case.

The UN investigation, conducted by OIOS, concluded that there was evidence of nonconsensual sexual contact between Khan and a female aide. The alleged incidents reportedly occurred in multiple locations, including his office at the court, his private residence, and while he was on official mission.

However, the path to a final resolution is complicated. A separate three-judge panel, selected by the executive committee to provide a legal assessment of the OIOS findings, determined that the investigation was not conclusive enough to support immediate, definitive action. This divergence underscores the procedural complexities of the case. When contacted for comment, a legal representative for Khan stated that a formal statement would be issued on Tuesday.

It is notable that Khan had already temporarily stepped aside from his duties in May 2025, pending the conclusion of the investigation. The entire process marks a first in the history of the ICC, forcing the Assembly of States Parties to repeatedly devise new procedural rules to manage this extraordinary situation. The allegations against the chief prosecutor first surfaced over two years ago when they were reported to the court's independent watchdog mechanism.

An investigation by The Associated Press previously revealed details from whistleblower documents that shed light on the nature of the claims. According to these documents, Khan was alleged to have identify the woman while she was working in a different ICC department and subsequently moved her into his office. She then became a frequent companion on his official travel.

One specific foreign trip is cited in the documents, where Khan allegedly invited her to rest with him on a hotel bed and then 'sexually touched her.

' The alleged pattern of nonconsensual behavior also included incidents such as locking the door of his office and inserting his hand into her pocket, along with repeated requests for her to accompany him on personal vacations. The Assembly of States Parties alone holds the constitutional authority to remove Khan from his five-year term as prosecutor.

Such a removal would require a majority vote in a secret ballot attended by all 125 member states of the court, meaning at least 63 nations would need to vote in favor of dismissal. While no date has been set for the special session, the assembly has indicated it will be convened as expeditiously as possible to resolve the matter that has cast a shadow over the world's premier criminal court





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