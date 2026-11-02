ICC President Tomoko Akane Defends Court Against US Sanctions

ICC President Tomoko Akane denounces recent US sanctions targeting judges as an obstruction of justice. She urges UN member states to uphold the Rome Statute and cooperate with outstanding arrest warrants for Israeli officials amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane has issued a stern rebuke of recent United States sanctions against the institution, describing the measures as a direct and unjustifiable attempt to obstruct the course of international justice. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in a virtual presentation on Monday, Akane highlighted that the sanctions were imposed on October 9, coinciding precisely with the day the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, a former judge at the court. This timing, according to the ICC President, was not coincidental but rather a strategic move designed to undermine the court's authority and independence at a moment of heightened global attention. She emphasized that these punitive measures target independent judges and prosecutors, including herself, and represent a severe violation of the sovereign equality of states that underpins the international legal order.

Defending Judicial Independence Against Political Pressure

Tomoko Akane clarified that the sanctions against 13 independent judges and prosecutors were intended to strike at the very heart of the institution's ability to function without fear or favor. She stated unequivocally that the court will continue to fully discharge its mandate with independence and impartiality, regardless of external political pressures or economic sanctions. Akane warned that punishing judges for their judicial decisions threatens not just the individuals involved but the principle of judicial independence itself. By targeting those who make difficult legal rulings, the sanctions aim to prevent the court from doing what it was created to do: holding individuals accountable for the most serious crimes of concern to the international community.

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Withdrawal Notifications and Legal Obligations

During the reporting period presented to the UN, Akane revealed that six states had notified the court of their intention to withdraw from the Rome Statute, while another state had subsequently taken steps to formalize its withdrawal. Despite these departures, the ICC President stressed that withdrawing from the court does not relieve states of obligations arising during their membership or affect proceedings that are already underway. This legal continuity is crucial for maintaining the integrity of ongoing investigations and trials, ensuring that states cannot evade accountability for past actions by simply leaving the treaty framework. Akane's remarks served as a reminder that the Rome Statute creates binding legal commitments that persist beyond a state's political will to remain a party.

Outstanding Warrants for Israeli Officials

Addressing the complex situation in Palestine, Akane noted that the court's Appeals Chamber confirmed a Pre-Trial Chamber decision concerning notification requirements under Article 18 of the Rome Statute on December 15, 2025. She reminded the assembly that arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant remain outstanding and active. Akane explained that these warrants cannot be executed without the cooperation of states, urging all UN member states to assist in the arrest and surrender of individuals subject to these outstanding warrants. This call for cooperation underscores the reliance of the ICC on national governments to enforce its decisions, highlighting the delicate balance between international legal mandates and domestic political realities.

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Urging Concrete Action from UN Member States

Tomoko Akane issued a direct appeal to all UN member states to take concrete action, both individually and collectively, to defend the court and the principles of the Rome Statute. She argued that the current climate requires a unified front to protect the institution from external attacks that seek to diminish its legitimacy. By calling for concrete action, Akane is seeking tangible support from the international community to counter the effects of sanctions and political pressure. This plea for collective defense is essential for maintaining the court's ability to operate effectively and for ensuring that the rule of law remains a central pillar of international relations, even in the face of significant geopolitical challenges.

Ensuring the Longevity of the Rome Statute

In her closing remarks, Akane reflected on the historical significance of the court, stating that Rome was not built in a day, and neither was the Rome Statute. She emphasized that every day, the international community must ensure that this delicate legal fabric withstands the forces trying to tear it apart. This metaphor highlights the ongoing effort required to maintain the stability and credibility of international criminal law. As the court faces unprecedented challenges, including sanctions and state withdrawals, the resolve of member states to uphold the Rome Statute will determine the future of international justice. The president's message serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in a world where accountability is not subject to political convenience or power dynamics.