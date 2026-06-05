ICC fugitive Netanyahu says no deal in place with Lebanon as Israel kills 20 more people there

Israel carries out more than a dozen new attacks on Lebanon, breaching US-mediated ceasefire that PM Netanyahu claims is not in effect.

Israel carries out more than a dozen new attacks on Lebanon, breaching US-mediated ceasefire that PM Netanyahu claims is not in effect. Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in besieged Gaza.

/ Reuters Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there is currently no agreement with Lebanon, where Israeli forces have killed 20 more people during the ongoing invasion, breaching US-mediated truce. Netanyahu made the remarks at the start of a meeting of Israel's war cabinet on Friday, according to Israel's official broadcasting authority KAN.

Netanyahu, wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in besieged Gaza, said a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon "is not yet finalised," emphasising that "from Israel's perspective, there is currently no agreement.

" He added that "the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has not been fully formulated and is not yet complete. " "Hezbollah opposes it, and therefore, from Israel's perspective, there is no current agreement," the Israeli premier said. He pointed out that US President Donald Trump is "a strategic partner of Israel," which necessitates allowing for continued communication and discussions between the parties concerned.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told government ministers that the political leadership is required to determine the course of the next phase, emphasising that "the army is also prepared to expand the fighting if that is decided upon.

" "If a ceasefire can be reached on terms acceptable to us, it is better that it happens today rather than a month later under the same conditions," he was quoted as saying. Israeli and American sources told KAN that the conditions Israel is proposing include the demilitarisation of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, while maintaining the security zone controlled by Israeli forces, and guaranteeing freedom of action against what it describes as "immediate threats.

"Israeli forces push deeper into Lebanon despite ceasefireIsrael has expanded its military invasion of Lebanon in recent days, claiming that Hezbollah is violating a US-brokered ceasefire deal announced April 17 and extended until early July. Israel violates the agreement daily through deadly bombardment and the widespread demolition of homes, while Hezbollah responds by firing rockets and drones at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

A joint Lebanese-US-Israeli statement announced on Thursday that Beirut and Tel Aviv agreed during talks in Washington to implement a ceasefire based on a complete halt to attacks by Hezbollah and the withdrawal of all its members from the area south of the Litani River. Lebanese Preident Joseph Aoun said the US would determine the timing and mechanism for implementing the truce, which could begin within 24 hours of receiving approval.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 Israeli war. During the current invasion, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometres into Lebanese territory, marking their deepest occupation since 2000. More than 3,500 people have been killed and over 10,000 wounded in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.

Israeli forces push deeper into Lebanon despite ceasefireFive Azerbaijanis killed in drone attack on cargo vessels in Sea of AzovGermany’s UN Security Council setback signals global backlash over Gaza stance, says IranBalkan leaders attend EU summit in Montenegro as enlargement gains urgencyIran says missiles ready as Israeli threats to Beirut raise ceasefire fears





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