ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan has been suspended immediately after member states referred disciplinary proceedings following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. Khan, who faces accusations of serious misconduct, denies the claims. The case will be heard by the Assembly of States Parties, the court's governing body.

The International Criminal Court 's chief prosecutor Karim Khan has been suspended with immediate effect following a referral of disciplinary proceedings to the court's member states.

The decision came after an 18-month investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a lawyer in his office. The Assembly of States Parties Bureau, which oversees the court, found that Khan committed serious misconduct involving nonconsensual sexual activity and recommended his removal. Khan's lawyers have denied the allegations, calling the decision unlawful and unsupported by evidence.

The case now goes to a special session of the Assembly of States Parties, the court's 125-member governing body, though a date has not been set. Khan became a controversial figure after seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Israel and the United States, neither of which are members of the court, have rejected its jurisdiction and condemned the move.

The Trump administration sanctioned Khan in February 2025 over the court's actions targeting Israeli officials. Human Rights Watch's international justice director stated that states parties appear to be taking the matter seriously, but the confidential decision limits public comment, and the organization will monitor next steps closely while urging continued support for the court's work





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