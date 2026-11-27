Golden State Medical Supply has issued a voluntary recall of one lot of its 800 milligram ibuprofen tablets due to potential aluminum particulate contamination that may cause gastrointestinal irritation, though the likelihood of adverse effects is considered remote.

Some ibuprofen, a common pain reliever found in many people’s medicine cabinets, is being recalled because it may be contaminated with tiny bits of aluminum.

Golden State Medical Supply in Camarillo, California, has issued a voluntary recall of one lot of its ibuprofen 800 milligram tablets due to potential “aluminum particulate contamination” on the surface of the tablets, according to anProducts from the affected lot “may cause minor irritation and abrasion” of the gastrointestinal tract, including the stomach or intestinal linings, the notice reads. The likelihood of a related problem is “remote” given that the particulates are 0.01 to 0.10 millimeters in size — about 0.0004 to 0.004 inches, the company added.

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GSMS, which describes itself as a pharmaceutical company that specializes in delivering affordable generics, noted that it’s not aware of any adverse events associated with this lot. If you have the tablets, stop using the medication and immediately contact your physician, pharmacist or healthcare provider, the recall announcement advised. Let them know if you’ve experienced any related problems and return any unused tablets to the pharmacy where you bought them.