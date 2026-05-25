Ibiza Club Owner Wayne Lineker Details £30,000 Shoulder Injury and Path to One‑Year Sobriety

Wayne Lineker, owner of O Beach Club, reveals a drunken stunt that cost him a full shoulder replacement and £30,000, and recounts his journey from a 13‑year alcohol binge to nearly a year of sobriety, including rehab, family reconciliation and health battles.

Wayne Lineker , the 64‑year‑old entrepreneur behind Ibiza’s famed O Beach Club , has opened up about a reckless incident that left him with a £30,000 medical bill and a permanent shoulder injury.

In a candid social‑media post he shared a short video of himself toppling over a wave‑machine, then wrote that a drunken decision to jump onto the apparatus fully clothed resulted in a shattered shoulder that required a full prosthetic replacement. The cost of the operation, together with the years of chronic pain that followed, forced him to confront the financial and physical toll of his former lifestyle.

"I thought I was being clever," he wrote, "but the only thing I proved was how much money I could waste when I’m drunk. The amount I’ve lost – designer sunglasses, a brand‑new Bentley for three days, and countless drinks – is ridiculous," Lineker added, laughing at the absurdity while acknowledging the seriousness of his situation.

The revelations come at a pivotal moment for Lineker, who is approaching the one‑year mark of sobriety after a long battle with alcohol and drug dependency that began when he opened O Beach in 2012. In a February interview with The Times he disclosed that he had consumed roughly 52,000 drinks over the club’s first 13 years, averaging seven drinks a day in winter and up to sixteen in the summer, a habit he described as "Spanish measures" that effectively tripled his intake.

His routine often began before sunrise with vodka and Red Bull, followed by multiple glasses of red wine and a dose of cocaine, a combination that left him sleepless and increasingly unable to manage his responsibilities. A viral video showing him drunk behind the DJ booth prompted an intervention from his business partners, who feared his behaviour threatened the future of the club. The turning point arrived after a tear‑ful confrontation with his 21‑year‑old son Freddie, a successful DJ.

Freddie found his father awake at 5 a.m., stumbling around the house and unable to sleep, and broke down in tears, begging his dad not to continue down the destructive path.

"I could see that what I was doing to myself, I was also doing to my family," Lineker recalled. This emotional wake‑up call led him to a five‑day detox program at the Champneys hotel in Tring, followed by a six‑week rehabilitation stay at Priory Life Works House in Surrey. During his treatment his daughter Tia’s wedding in Mallorca was scheduled, and therapists encouraged him to attend as a test of his resolve.

He walked his daughter down the aisle, reunited with his older brother Gary – famous former England striker and broadcaster – after a fifteen‑year estrangement, and described the day as "the best moment of my sobriety". Since beginning his recovery, Lineker has faced further health challenges, including a seven‑week hospitalisation after two severe bouts of pneumonia.

Nevertheless, he remains optimistic, thanking the Priory team for their support and hinting at a forthcoming memoir that will detail his journey from excess to redemption. He closed his recent post with a note of gratitude to his followers and a promise to share more of his story in the coming year, hoping it will serve as a cautionary tale for anyone caught up in the lure of perpetual partying.

Wayne Lineker’s story illustrates the high personal cost of unchecked indulgence in the nightlife industry, highlighting how fame, wealth and a relentless party culture can mask deeper problems. His decision to seek help, undergo surgery, and confront his past publicly marks a significant shift from the reckless behaviour that once defined his public image to a more reflective, health‑focused future.

As he approaches a full year of sobriety, Lineker hopes his experience will inspire others to recognize the warning signs early and prioritize their well‑being over the fleeting thrills of nightlife excess





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Wayne Lineker O Beach Club Sobriety Shoulder Replacement Ibiza Nightlife

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