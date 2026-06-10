IATSE Union Criticizes Martin Scorsese Over AI Advocacy, Calls It a Betrayal of Cinema

The IATSE union has condemned Martin Scorsese's support for generative AI in filmmaking, labeling it a betrayal of human artists and the collaborative essence of cinema. The union argues AI undermines professionals and relies on potentially unlicensed training data.

The IATSE union has issued a strongly worded statement condemning Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese 's recent embrace of generative artificial intelligence in filmmaking. The union, which represents a wide range of entertainment industry professionals, described Scorsese's advocacy for AI as a betrayal of the collaborative spirit of cinema.

In their message, they criticized Scorsese for suggesting that AI tools can help filmmakers visually communicate their ideas, arguing that such technology undermines the essential contributions of art directors, graphic artists, illustrators, production designers, scenic artists, set designers, and many other specialists. The union's statement emphasized that generative AI systems are trained on vast datasets of copyrighted work, often scraped from the internet without the consent, credit, or compensation of the original creators.

They concluded that implying human professionals can be replaced by AI, which relies on potentially stolen artistic works, is fundamentally at odds with the collaborative nature of filmmaking. This controversy stems from reports that the 83-year-old filmmaker used the FLUX image generation model during a storyboarding session, showcasing how AI can produce visual concepts for scenes.

The incident has sparked a broader industry debate about the role of AI in creative processes, pitting technological innovation against concerns about intellectual property and the devaluation of human artistic labor. As AI continues to infiltrate the entertainment sector, unions and creative professionals are increasingly vocal about protecting their roles and ensuring that technological advancements do not come at the expense of artists' rights and livelihoods





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Martin Scorsese IATSE Artificial Intelligence Generative AI Film Industry Union Copyright Artists' Rights Filmmaking

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