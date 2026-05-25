Ian Wright Involved in Premier League Title Celebrations

Ian Wright, a huge Arsenal supporter and Sky Sports pundit, joins in the on-pitch celebrations with the team as they win the Premier League title. He weighs in on the occasion, praising the team's management and fans, while joking about his own involvement.

Ian Wright gets involved in Arsenal 's on-pitch Premier League title celebrations, drawing comparisons to chef ' Salt Bae ', as the former striker and Sky Sports pundit fulfills his duties while joining in the jubilation.

Wright praises Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, claiming the 62-year-old will be remembered as the club's greatest ever manager if he manages to win the Champions League. The pundit also thanks fans for their support, saying they have been 'drinking our tears' and engaging in banter with rival fans.

Wright and his Sky Sports colleagues poke fun at his antics, likening them to the infamous 'Salt Bae' from four years ago when the chef celebrated Argentina's World Cup win on the pitch





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