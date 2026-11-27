Ian Somerhalder shares fitness goals for 2027 while revealing his quiet life on a California farm. Discover details on his move from Los Angeles and family updates.

Ian Somerhalder posted a shirtless image from his home gym on Thanksgiving, announcing his intention to resume intense physical training in 2027. The actor and businessman used the social media update to express gratitude for the ongoing support he has received for his major business ventures. He specifically highlighted his wellness brand, Absorb Co, and his spirits company, Brother's Bond Bourbon, as central pillars of his current life focus.

In the caption, Somerhalder wrote that getting back to his former physique at age 48 will require significant dedication, discipline, and absorption. He asked his followers what they were grateful for, shifting the conversation from his appearance to his broader professional and personal milestones. The post was shared alongside a throwback photo that showcased his dedication to fitness while he posed outside the room of his home gym.

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Fans on Instagram quickly praised Somerhalder for his physique rather than sharing their own thoughts on gratitude. One follower commented that they were grateful for the internet allowing them to see the picture on Thanksgiving, accompanied by an emoji. Another user noted that Somerhalder was breaking the internet on the holiday, expressing strong admiration for the image posted by the actor.

The Vampire Diaries legacy continues to draw interest from fans who have been invested in the romantic relationships on the show and between cast members. Nina Dobrev and Somerhalder, who played love interests Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore, sparked a romance in 2010 and dated for several years. Their real-life connection became a significant part of the show's cultural impact and continues to generate discussion today.

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Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed, who have been married since 2015, have quietly left Los Angeles to raise their two children on a California farm. The couple, who shares two children with Reed, age 38, chose to step away from the city to prioritize their family life. This move reflects a growing trend among A-listers who are deciding to say goodbye to Los Angeles and grow roots in other locations.

Several other celebrities have recently made similar decisions to leave the entertainment hub for different parts of the country. For example, Chrissy Metz, a star from the series This Is Us, relocated from the City of Angels to Nashville after the show ended. Metz stated that she was in Los Angeles for 21 years, but her family is in Florida, where she is from.

Although acting roles do not appear to be the current priority for both Reed and Somerhalder at this stage in their lives, they remain grateful for their careers in Hollywood. Their success has given them the opportunity to focus on causes near and dear to their hearts, including their business ventures and charitable work. Updates regarding Virgin River Season 8 cast changes have also been revealed following multiple surprise exits, indicating continued activity in the industry for other stars.

The fresh source text confirms that Somerhalder's recent post also thanked fans for the love and support for these massive tentpole things in his life. He emphasized that building these brands requires the same level of commitment as his physical training. The post was widely shared, with many users commenting on his physical appearance and the quality of the image.

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Somerhalder's focus on wellness and family has resonated with his fanbase, who continue to follow his journey with interest. His decision to raise his children on a farm in California aligns with a broader movement of celebrities seeking a more grounded lifestyle. This shift away from the fast-paced environment of Los Angeles allows him to prioritize his health and family relationships.

The actor's recent social media activity highlights his commitment to maintaining his physical health as he enters a new chapter in his life. His announcement of a return to training in 2027 suggests a long-term plan for his fitness regimen. Fans have responded positively to his transparency about the dedication required to maintain his physique at age 48.

The blend of professional achievements and personal choices defines Somerhalder's current narrative. His business ventures, including Absorb Co and Brother's Bond Bourbon, have become integral parts of his identity. The support he receives from fans continues to fuel his enthusiasm for these projects and his personal health goals.