At the newly opened Public West Hollywood, the founder of Studio 54 and king of the boutique hotel brings his “luxury for all” ethos to a mid-century Sunset Strip landmark.

Ian Schrager, hotelier and founder of the fabled nightclub Studio 54, has opened a new space on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles: aof his Public Hotel brand, the first of which opened on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 2017.

"We don’t advertise,” says Schrager. “We get the word out by having events and talking about the idea to people... It’s better when you get people to talk about you rather than you talking about yourself. ” And people are certainly talking.

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Public West Hollywood opened with a raucous party over Halloween weekend, following days of VIP previews. The night began with a private dinner on the hotel’s rooftop garden, a lush, three quarters of an acre size space , with glittering views of the city. Guests gathered near an enormous crystal chandelier for a performance by singer-songwriter Zsela, before dining at winding tables set with Louis Ghost-style chairs.