Ian Rapoport Confirms Why Bears Didn't Trade for Khalil Mack, Anyone Else on Deadline Day

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave the details behind why the Chicago Bears didn't make a move on deadline day.

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil MacK is introduced for the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Trade deadline day came and went and the Chicago Bears did not make another move after pulling off the blockbuster trade for Jeffery Simmons a few weeks ago.

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack, or anyone else, for that matter. , the reason behind Mack not being traded was simply because the Chargers didn't want to trade him, nor were they ever close to trading him.

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"The Chargers never wanted to deal Khalil Mack. They never got close to dealing Khalil Mack," Rapoport said.

"They wanted him in their locker room, they want him to help teach some of the young pass-rushers. They just want a good culture and he is a great guy and a great leader.

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"that he wanted to stay in Los Angeles because it's logical to believe that if he had requested a trade, the Chargers would have given him what he wanted out of respect for what he has meant to the franchise. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcornerback market for an upgradeRapoport said pretty much what we anticipated was the reason for the Bears not making another move: Chicago was pretty much done making trades after the Simmons deal.

"For the Bears, once they did the Jeffery Simmons deal, that was kind of it," Rapoport said. "That was kind of the only draft compensation they were gonna give up. " While the Bears certainly could have used another edge rusher, cornerback or even tight end, it's understandable why they ultimately stood pat.to address a need that was definitely the biggest on the team.

It's rare teams have an appetite for more after such a blockbuster deal and it's understandable why the Bears didn't want to part with another selection or more. Edge rusher won't be a problem as long as Dayo Odeyingbo gets back from his quadriceps injury. Montez Sweat has been OK but not great and Austin Booker has played well. Adding to that, the addition of Simmons offers a nice boost to the pass-rush.

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Jaylon Johnson has been a shell of himself . That is a situation in which the Bears have to hope it just sorts itself out. If Johnson is just average and Malik Muhamamd can continue playing at the level he has, Chicago will be fine there. The bottom line is this: the Bears have been playing great defense overall this season and they have more than enough to complement the offense to make a Super Bowl run.