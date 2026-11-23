Australian broadcaster Ian 'Molly' Meldrum receives a state funeral following tributes from music icons. He shaped the local industry over six decades before passing at Epworth Hospital.

Australian television broadcaster and record producer Ian "Molly" Meldrum will be honored with a state funeral, marking the end of a remarkable career that defined the local music industry for generations. Tributes have poured in from across the entertainment sector, recognizing his pivotal role in promoting both domestic talent and international acts within Australia.

Meldrum Honored With State Funeral Ceremony

The announcement of a state funeral for Ian "Molly" Meldrum serves as the highest official recognition of his immense contribution to Australian culture. This decision reflects the deep respect he commanded not only within the music community but among the general public who grew up with his influential television programs.

Also read How the Elsinore Makeup Team Transformed Stars to Bring Ian Charleson Story to Life

Meldrum passed away at the Epworth Hospital in Richmond after a long illness. His family issued a statement confirming his death and expressing that he was deeply loved by his long-term partner, Yan Wongngam, as well as his wider family and all who knew him.

While the family has requested privacy during this difficult time, the public outpouring of grief highlights the unique position Meldrum held in the national consciousness. The state funeral will stand as a testament to his six-decade legacy in the entertainment sector.

Industry Leaders Praise Meldrum's Support

Tina Arena was among the first to publicly acknowledge the loss, calling him a man who made an incredible contribution to the music industry in Australia and abroad. She offered her deepest condolences to his family and friends, noting his unwavering love and support for artists.

Advertisement

Another industry figure offered a more complicated tribute, recalling that Meldrum was initially an adversary. This colleague remembered being told they had to mime, a requirement that strained their early relationship. However, they noted that Meldrum eventually exposed them to a huge music audience they could never have reached alone.

On social media platform X, a prominent band member wrote that Meldrum was a bright, larger than life figure in the Australian music scene for so many years. They highlighted his positive influence on so many careers via his work as a journalist, producer, advocate, and friend.

Another artist stated they do not remember a day in their life without Ian "Molly" Meldrum being a part of it. They described him as a truly unique character, a great Australian, and one of the country's greatest pioneers and ambassadors for music and entertainment.

Legacy Shaped Australian Music Taste

The Australian Recording Industry Association described Meldrum as having spent six decades convincing a country raised on British and American records that its own artists could stand alongside the greats. Chief executive Annabelle Herd stated that the organization is heartbroken by the loss.

Herds noted that it is impossible to imagine what Australian music would look like without Molly's long and storied career. She emphasized that he shaped the music taste of a generation of Australians and gave so much of himself for the good of Australian artists.

Herds also recalled Meldrum's 2014 ARIA Hall of Fame induction speech, where he urged viewers to get behind Australian acts. She stated that it is up to all of us to keep fighting the good fight in his honor, reflecting his lifelong advocacy for local talent.

Advertisement

Countdown Show Elevated Local Artists

Iconic Australian band Skyhooks, whom Meldrum helped turn into household names, posted a tribute on social media. They described the combination of their music and the Countdown show as a perfect fit, noting that his love of Australian music will be his lasting legacy.

Another artist remembered him as such a huge presence in the Australian music industry. They cited him as a great friend and supporter of so many up and coming bands and artists, including themselves, highlighting his commitment to nurturing new talent.

Legendary singer Marcia Hines wrote that she cannot believe that he has gone. She thanked him for everything that he did for us all in the Australian music industry, and worldwide, describing him as one of a kind and a friend to be remembered fondly.

Meldrum Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Meldrum was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame alongside the Countdown show in 2014. He was the first inductee who was not a recording artist, a distinction that underscored his role as a curator and promoter rather than a performer.

The Countdown program played a crucial role in introducing acts to their first Australian hits. It became a cultural institution that bridged the gap between local bands and mainstream audiences.

One artist noted that they do not make artists or presenters like that anymore. They expressed that their heart is aching today at the loss of such an influential figure who brought joy and discovery to millions of viewers.

As the nation prepares for the state funeral, the collective memory of Ian "Molly" Meldrum remains fixed on his infectious energy and his dedication to the arts. His life's work ensured that Australian music found its voice on the global stage.