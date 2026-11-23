Ian Molly Meldrum, the iconic broadcaster who shaped Australian music culture, has died at 83. Tributes pour in from ARIA and fans worldwide following his passing.

Ian Meldrum, the legendary Australian broadcaster and television host affectionately known as Molly, has died at the age of 83. His passing occurred on Monday, November 23, at Epworth Hospital in Richmond, Melbourne, following a prolonged period of declining health. His family confirmed that he died peacefully, marking the end of an era for the nation's entertainment industry.

In a heartfelt statement, his family described Meldrum as 'The Guru,' calling him the heartbeat, champion, and spirit of Australian music. They noted that he shaped not only the sound of the nation but also the dreams of generations who grew up with his guiding voice. He is survived by his long-term partner, Yan Wongngam.

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ARIA Chief Executive Annabelle Herd led the industry tributes, stating that the entire Australian Recording Industry Association is heartbroken by the loss. She emphasized that it is impossible to imagine the current state of Australian music without Meldrum's long and storied career. He spent six decades convincing a country previously raised on British and American records that its local artists could stand alongside international greats.

Meldrum co-created the ABC's Sunday-evening music program, Countdown, with executive producer Michael Shrimpton and producer-director Robbie Weekes. Across 563 episodes, the show became appointment viewing for young Australians years before the arrival of MTV. He utilized the platform to showcase music videos, helping international acts like ABBA break through globally after their 1974 Eurovision win.

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Björn Ulvaeus later noted that when Molly started playing their videos in Australia, it seemed as though the rest of the world just woke up. His endorsement had immediate and powerful effects on record sales within Australia. When Meldrum told viewers to do themselves a favor on a Sunday night, record stores braced for hectic Mondays, with hits like ABBA's 'Fernando' spending 14 weeks atop the chart.

At home, his influence was equally profound. He contributed to the music industry by cutting top ten hits for Ronnie Burns, Colleen Hewett, Supernaut, and the Ferrets. In 1988, he founded Melodian Records to further support local talent, continuing his mission to champion homegrown artists throughout his career.

His on-air persona, characterized by a cowboy hat, a stammering delivery, and unmistakable enthusiasm, became national shorthand for music promotion. One of its defining moments occurred in 1977, when a flustered Meldrum told the then-Prince of Wales he had seen your mum in an open carriage in London. He received numerous honors, including being made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1986.

Meldrum entered the Logie Awards Hall of Fame in 2012 and received ARIA's Special Achievement Award in 1993. He also survived a near-fatal fall from a ladder at his Melbourne home in 2011 that left him in intensive care, though his health declined in later years. His induction speeches often urged viewers to support Australian acts.

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ARIA chief executive Annabelle Herd noted that he used his Hall of Fame induction speech to urge viewers to get behind Australian acts. She stated that it is up to all of us to keep fighting the good fight in his honor. Herd added that their thoughts are with Meldrum's family and every artist who got their start because he believed in them.

Kate Ceberano was among the first artists to post tributes, writing that they do not make artists like him anymore. She expressed her aching heart at the loss, reflecting the widespread grief across the music community. The industry now turns to preserve his legacy as a pivotal figure in music history.