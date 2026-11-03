Ian McKellen Pays Tribute to Patrick Stewart with Song

Sir Ian McKellen sings Underneath the Arches at Victoria Palace Theatre to honor late friend Patrick Stewart, whose passing at 86 prompts charity gala support.

Sir Ian McKellen delivered an emotional musical tribute to the late Sir Patrick Stewart during a charity gala held at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London. The event, known as the Raise the Roof! gala, brought together friends and colleagues to honor Stewart's legacy and support a cause close to his heart. McKellen took the stage to perform a song that held deep personal significance for both actors, marking a poignant moment in their shared history.

Memorable Song Shared During Gala Event

McKellen invited the audience to join him in singing "Underneath the Arches," a music-hall track from 1932 that he had previously performed alongside Stewart. The two actors sang this specific tune at the conclusion of their stage productions of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, which were staged in both London and on Broadway. This musical choice served as a direct reference to their long-standing professional collaboration and the unique bond they formed while working on stage.

Also read Sir Patrick Stewart Dies Aged 86 After Battle With Dementia

Charity Event Supports Retired Performers

The tribute took place at a fundraising event for Denville Hall, a residential home dedicated to supporting retired entertainment professionals. The organization is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary and has launched a £26 million fundraising appeal to sustain its vital services. Sir Patrick Stewart had served as one of the home's ambassadors, reflecting his long-standing commitment to supporting his fellow industry peers in their later years.

Patrick Stewart Career and Early Life Facts

Sir Patrick Stewart passed away at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, 2026, at the age of 86. His spokesperson confirmed the news the following day, ending the career of an actor who spent nearly two decades with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He performed several classic stage works and garnered widespread praise on Broadway for iconic roles in Macbeth and Hameth. Stewart was also appointed Knight Bachelor by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his contributions to drama and the arts.

Advertisement

Advocacy and Higher Education Contributions

Stewart served as the Chancellor at the University of Huddersfield, where he made meaningful contributions to higher education beyond his theatrical achievements. He campaigned extensively for human rights and worked with groups such as Amnesty International and Refuge to stop violence against women. His advocacy was driven by his own childhood experiences, during which he witnessed his father abuse his mother. This personal history fueled his dedication to protecting vulnerable individuals and promoting social justice throughout his public life.

Friendship Remembered by Ian McKellen

McKellen and Stewart shared a close bond that extended well beyond the stage and screen, having worked together for many years on various projects. The actors often spoke about their friendship on social media platforms like Instagram, highlighting the respect and affection they held for one another. McKellen's decision to perform their shared song at the gala was a fitting homage to their enduring partnership and the memories they created together over decades of collaboration in the theater world.