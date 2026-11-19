St. John’s coach Rick Pitino was driving back to campus from the bank when he was nearly run off the road by a BMW.

Earlier in the day, St. John’s coach Rick Pitino was driving back to campus from the bank when he was nearly run off the road by a BMW.

“This maniac cuts me off, almost drives me into the curb, doing 90 miles an hour,” Pitino said after the No. 13 Johnniesat Carnesecca Arena. “About 100 yards later, he screeched to a halt, pulls over. I’m speeding after him. And Ian Jackson gets out.

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He almost kills me. He said, ‘I’m sorry, Coach, I didn’t want to be late. ’ He tried to kill his coach so he wouldn’t be late.

“Then I got him back. I said , the coaches and I thought it over, because of almost killing your coach, we are suspending you for tonight’s game. I’ve never seen a more scared look in my lifetime as a coach. ” Pitino was only joking with Jackson.

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He started the junior, who scored a game-high 22 points and added three assists.

“I thought he was serious,” Jackson said. “, ‘Man, I messed up, I made a mistake. ’ I thought I had to face the consequences for it. ” “He’s got more money than me,” the Hall of Fame coach said jokingly.

Red Storm guard Ian Jackson reacts during St. John’s 119-71 blowout win over Siena on Nov. 18, 2026 at Carnesecca Arena. He attempted five in the game — as many as he tried in the first four games combined. Pitino has been on him to shoot more.

“He passed up quite a few, but that’s him,” Pitino said. “I thought he played terrific in the minutes he played. ” Ellis finished with 14 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a plus-41 rating in 22 minutes. Freshman center Theo Edema returned after missing the past two games.

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He had four points, two rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes. Pitino is concerned about his lack of stamina, as he often tires after a few minutes. was in attendance. … St. John’s 119 points equaled the third-most in program history. The 57 first-half points were the Johnnies’ most over the opening 20 minutes of a game since the first half of the 2021 season opener against Mississippi Valley State.