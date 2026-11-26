I'm A Celebrity star Iain Lee and former talkRADIO co-host Katherine Boyle have married, ending a 13-month engagement that began with a romantic proposal in Lake Como last year.

Comedian and television personality Iain Lee has officially married Katherine Boyle, concluding a courtship that began with a romantic engagement 13 months ago. The couple exchanged vows over the weekend, marking a significant personal milestone for the I'm A Celebrity star who has been open about his past struggles with addiction and mental health.

Lake Como Proposal Leads To Weekend Wedding

Iain Lee confirmed the marriage on Instagram by sharing a photo of the couple during their first dance, accompanied by the simple caption Got married. He elaborated in a subsequent post on Wednesday, stating he was lucky to marry his best friend on Saturday and looking forward to another 40 years together. The engagement story traces back to last year when Lee proposed to Boyle on August 12th at Lake Como, a moment he described as receiving only a tepid round of applause from a bystander visible in the background of a photo he shared.

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Professional History And On-Air Partnership

Before their relationship became romantic, Katherine Boyle worked professionally with Lee as his producer and later as his co-host on his talkRADIO show. Their professional collaboration ended when Lee was sacked from the station in 2020, but the pair maintained their connection which eventually led to their romantic union. Boyle shared an image of her engagement ring on social media with the caption BTW this happened, confirming the acceptance of the proposal that occurred by the Italian lake.

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Reflections On Career Struggles And Sobriety

In candid interviews, Lee has been transparent about his turbulent history with substance abuse and its impact on his career trajectory. He previously admitted to being incredibly obnoxious and unreliable while battling drug addiction, noting that he took cocaine to mask a deep-seated terror that he mistook for arrogance. Lee revealed he was sober for 13 years before relapsing in 2017 after appearing on I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here, and has since maintained nearly five years of sobriety.

Public Accountability And Personal Growth

Lee has spoken extensively about his relapse, including a specific incident where he took drugs that were not his choice of substance, leading to severe physical reactions including vomiting and headaches. He acknowledged on Twitter that he was 30 days clean and sober after coming forward about the slip, explaining that he initially failed to reach out to his Narcotics Anonymous sponsor because he mistakenly believed he had the situation under control. This openness about his past failures highlights his current commitment to personal growth and stability as he begins this new chapter with his wife.