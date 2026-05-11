Iain Lee's risky performance raises safety concerns

Former TV personality Iain Lee's decision to perform a condensed version of his stand-up show in strangers' homes has raised legitimate questions about his personal safety. Should he have taken such a risk?

Do YOU have a story? Email tips@dailymail.com. Former TV personality Iain Lee prompted safety concerns on Sunday after choosing to perform a condensed version of his stand-up show in the homes of complete strangers.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Lee shared photos from his first intimate gig, performed in front of four strangers. Responding to the post, one concerned follower suggested the decision to capitalise on the show by taking it into people's homes was a clear risk to his safety. Is it too risky? Explore more here





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Iain Lee Performing In Strangers' Homes Safety Concerns Performed A Show In Front Of Four Strangers Experienced Drug Addiction Toxic Campmates Relaxed Recovery Candid Interview With The Guardian On Addictio

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