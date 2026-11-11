Iain Armitage Leaves Young Sheldon for Apple TV Stick Role

Iain Armitage embraces a new chapter in his career by portraying young Pryce Cahill in Apple TV's Stick, proving he can move beyond the iconic role of Sheldon Cooper from Young Sheldon.

Iain Armitage has officially stepped away from the long-running CBS sitcom Young Sheldon to take on a distinctively different character in the second season of Apple TV's Stick. After seven seasons portraying the younger version of Jim Parsons' iconic The Big Bang Theory character, Armitage welcomed the conclusion of the series in 2024 as a necessary step for his professional growth. His latest appearance demonstrates that leaving the Cooper family behind was a strategic decision rather than a loss for the actor.

Armitage Debuts As Young Pryce In Stick

Armitage makes his debut in Stick season two, specifically in episode three titled "Chip Off the Old Butch." In this segment, he portrays a younger version of Owen Wilson's character, Pryce Cahill, who is depicted as a former professional golfer attempting to rebuild his life by mentoring a promising young player. This casting choice allows Armitage to explore a role that stands in stark contrast to the intellectual rigidity of Sheldon Cooper.

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The scene featuring Armitage appears as a flashback where a young Pryce is picked up by his mentor, played by Rex Linn, after getting into trouble at an arcade. These sequences provide audiences with an early glimpse into the experiences that shaped Pryce into the troubled man known in the present timeline. According to showrunner Jason Keller, these flashbacks are essential for understanding the origins of Pryce's self-destructive tendencies and his complicated relationship with his father.

Different Challenges For A Versatile Actor

Playing Pryce offers Armitage a distinctly different challenge from his years portraying Sheldon Cooper. Although both characters are exceptionally talented in their respective fields, their personalities and circumstances differ considerably. Sheldon was defined by his intellectual confidence, social awkwardness, and rigid understanding of the world, whereas Pryce is a character whose personal struggles and complicated relationships ultimately influence his professional failures.

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More importantly, Armitage isn't simply playing another recognizable television character; he is helping establish the emotional foundation for someone audiences already know as an adult. This requires him to create a believable connection to Wilson's performance while giving younger Pryce his own identity. Even if his involvement in Stick remains limited to flashbacks, the role demonstrates how Armitage can move beyond the expectations established by Young Sheldon.

Actor Happy To End Long-Running Sitcom Run

Although Young Sheldon remained popular throughout its seven-season run, Armitage wasn't particularly disappointed when the sitcom concluded in 2024. In fact, the actor recently admitted he was arguably the happiest cast member when the series wrapped, a perspective that contrasted with those who struggled to say goodbye to the beloved show. He explained that he was ready to pursue other opportunities rather than continue portraying Sheldon indefinitely.

Speaking with Jessica Radloff for her book, Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy, Armitage shared his realistic understanding of the challenges facing young actors who become closely associated with a single role. He explicitly stated that he did not want to spend his early adulthood playing an increasingly older version of the character, noting that he would hate to be on a show playing a 23-year-old Sheldon.

Armitage added that Young Sheldon ended at the right time for his career trajectory. While his comments might seem dismissive of the show that launched his career, they also demonstrate a mature approach to navigating the entertainment industry. His desire to move beyond Young Sheldon wasn't necessarily about leaving something behind, but discovering what else he could accomplish through diverse roles like the one in Stick.