IAEA Condemns Deadly Drone Strikes Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi condemns drone attacks killing workers at Zaporizhzhia facilities, warning of critical nuclear safety risks amid the Ukraine conflict.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has issued a severe condemnation of recent drone strikes in the vicinity of Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure, highlighting a direct threat to global energy security. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi explicitly labeled the attacks as unacceptable violations of fundamental nuclear safety principles.

IAEA Condemns Drone Strikes on Workers

The UN nuclear watchdog organization reported that two employees at power facilities near Zaporizhzhia were killed in separate incidents involving unmanned aerial vehicles. These fatalities occurred near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, marking a significant escalation in the dangers faced by nuclear personnel.

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Details of the Fatal Incidents at Zaporizhzhia

In a statement released on X on Thursday, the IAEA confirmed that it had been informed on Monday that one employee of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant died in a drone attack that day. This event was identified as the latest in a series of incidents affecting plant personnel, further endangering nuclear safety and security during the ongoing military conflict in the region.

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Pattern of Attacks Endangers Safety Protocols

The most recent death followed reports that another employee of the nuclear facility had been killed in a drone strike several days earlier. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi strongly condemned these unacceptable attacks, describing them as violations of essential nuclear safety pillars and emphasizing the critical need to protect workers in high-risk zones.

Urgent Safety Concerns for Nuclear Facilities

The convergence of these events near major energy infrastructure has raised alarms regarding the stability of the region's power supply and the safety of its operational staff. The IAEA's warning underscores the perilous environment surrounding the Zaporizhzhia complex and the urgent need to prevent further casualties or damage to critical systems.