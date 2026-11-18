The IAEA board has approved the US-Saudi 123 nuclear agreement, allowing enrichment but limiting inspections to declared sites without the Additional Protocol.

The International Atomic Energy Agency board has approved a landmark nuclear cooperation framework between the United States and Saudi Arabia, establishing a legal basis for Riyadh's civil nuclear program. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi described the inspection provisions as "very satisfactory," marking the first time Washington has agreed to a deal that permits Saudi uranium enrichment and fuel reprocessing.

Approval Of The 123 Nuclear Framework

The United States Department of State submitted the text of the 123 agreement to the IAEA board for approval during a quarterly meeting in Vienna. The board voted to approve the text, finalizing a critical diplomatic step before the agreement can be presented to US lawmakers for final legislative consent. This approval allows the United States to provide nuclear technology and fuel to Saudi Arabia under a binding bilateral nonproliferation pact.

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Inspection Limits And Safeguards

While the deal permits enrichment and reprocessing, it falls short of the gold-standard Additional Protocol, which grants inspectors intrusive access to undeclared sites. The approved text limits snap inspections to declared facilities only, with Saudi Arabia granting short-notice access within covered sites. Inspectors must provide at least two hours' advance notice if already on-site, or 24 hours' notice otherwise.

Grossi Defends The Compromise

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stated that the specific agreement reached is a very satisfactory outcome given the current geopolitical landscape. He noted that while the Additional Protocol is the standard for maximum transparency, the current text represents a pragmatic compromise. Grossi emphasized that he believes it is beneficial for countries to eventually adopt the Additional Protocol, suggesting this may occur in the future as trust builds.

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Strategic Context And Competing Interests

Nonproliferation experts have criticized the deal for not explicitly barring Riyadh from the pathways to a nuclear weapon. Unlike Iran, which implemented the Additional Protocol under the 2015 nuclear deal before tensions rose, Saudi Arabia has only signed a Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. This baseline agreement covers declared facilities but lacks the enhanced monitoring powers that could detect hidden nuclear activities.

Next Steps In Legislative Process

The approval by the IAEA board is only one hurdle in the implementation of the US-Saudi nuclear partnership. The agreement now faces scrutiny in the United States Congress, where lawmakers must vote to ratify the deal. Critics in Washington continue to argue that permitting enrichment and reprocessing creates unnecessary proliferation risks, potentially destabilizing the Middle East further.