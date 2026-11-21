“This is somebody that really impacted the world in a profound way,” author and pediatrician Dr. John Hutton tells TODAY.com.

“My son sent me a text: ‘I’m sorry to hear that that Fiona died. ’ I thought it was fake news,” Dr. John Hutton tells TODAY.com.

“There’s just no way, because she’s too young and she’s too vibrant. ”er watching her rebound back to health. She drew in millions of fans, who fell in love with her through her popular Facebook series. But Hutton’s bond felt personal.

Also read Beabadoobee Loves Cats So Much She Wrote An Album About Them

The pediatrician and children’s book author wrote two books inspired by Fiona, which are sold on the Cincinnati Zoo’s website. For Hutton, and for Fiona’s many fans, the announcement of her death on Nov. 19 was shocking. While her life’s unexpected twist is difficult to reckon with, Hutton says that Fiona is a symbol of resilience. And it’s something that should continue to live on.

“Her legacy is in providing the sense of hope, and the sense of humor, and the sense of connection with the natural world,” he says. Especially as they reflect on Fiona’s early days, fighting for her life as a premature calf, Hutton says that fans can still look back at her story as inspiration.

“No matter if things seem dark and hopeless, you can get through anything if you put your mind to it, and if you have the right people around you and the right support,” he says of Fiona’s story.that had accidentally landed into her enclosure. Tireless efforts were made to get the hat out of her system, according to a statement from the Cincinnati Zoo.

Advertisement

However, the zoo said it was “ultimately too much to overcome. ” “I definitely got choked up,” Hutton says of the news.

“The more the more I think about it, the more I look at pictures, the sadder I get. ” Hutton, who lived in Cincinnati for 23 years, was introduced to Fiona’s story through the intersection of his two passions: Pediatrics and literacy. After his second daughter was born, Hutton took a break from his residency to help run an independent children’s bookstore.

It was there, he recalls, that he became passionate about literacy disparities among kids in his community and organized programming with local groups, including with Fiona’s home, the Cincinnati Zoo. When Fiona became a social media celebrity, Hutton reached out to Thane Maynard, the director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, about a potential book, he says. The zoo was enthusiastic, sending over a folder of over 600 pictures of a young Fiona, Hutton recalls.

“I said, ‘This is really this is amazing. She’s so photogenic and so charismatic,’” he says.

“I was just enchanted with her. ” Hutton had the idea to connect Fiona’s adorably dramatic expressions with the concept of emotions for a book called “Fiona’s Feelings,” published in 2018.

Advertisement

Next to a photo of her appearing to smile, for example, are the words, “Fiona happy. ” Another of her glowering is accompanied by, “Uh-oh, mad. ”“I’ve heard from lots of parents who read that book with kids on the autism spectrum who struggle with communication skills. They really connect with those faces,” he says.

Hutton, a pediatrician, says Fiona also has a special place for parents of premature babies, calling her the “patron saint of preemies of all over the world. ” Copies of the book have been“A lot of the families said they were really inspired by that story. They’ve gone through the same experience,” Hutton says. In the wake of her death, Hutton says he looked back on the time he spent with Fiona, feeding her melons.

He also thought about the hundreds of photos he saw of her over the years, through which he saw her transform from a “very sick hippo to a playful, wonderful, vivacious” one, Hutton says.

“She really transcended the gap between humans and animals,” he says. “A lot of animals have done this, but she she did it in a very powerful way, where people really connected with her. ”She’d do these funny things — flip upside down and smile,” he says.

“This is somebody that really impacted the world in a profound way,” Hutton says. “If we can all take to heart the message that they got across to us and carry that forward and share it with each other, and that’s a good thing. ”Elena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at TODAY.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book.

Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily. She got her bachelor's degree in English with a concentration in Modern Greek Studies from Columbia University. Wanderpix/Ortiz FamilyI Went to a Greek Island on Vacation 3 Years Ago. Now I Have a Family and Know What Living in Paradise Is Really Like