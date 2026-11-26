“How do I wash my hair? I’m happy to answer; that’s a work-appropriate question!”

The author wearing her box braids hairstyle. When I’m the only Black person in all-white spaces, there’s always something about me that needs to be explained or addressed.

And my hair is the No. 1 culprit.choice to wear to work if I wanted, but for some reason, it can be viewed as sloppy, distracting, or unprofessional. Honestly, I should be allowed to list my upwards of $3,500 annually haircare costs as a tax write-off since it’s low-key required if you want to exist in Corporate America as a POC.

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This is why the CROWN Act was passed in March 2022 to prohibit race-based hair discrimination, such as “the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles. ” But being viewed as “unprofessional” for my hair isn’t the only reaction I fear. There’s another kind of unsolicited attention that can also be incredibly awkward.