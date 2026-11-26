I Wore Box Braids To Work And We Might As Well Have Called A Company Meeting About It
“How do I wash my hair? I’m happy to answer; that’s a work-appropriate question!”
The author wearing her box braids hairstyle. When I’m the only Black person in all-white spaces, there’s always something about me that needs to be explained or addressed.
And my hair is the No. 1 culprit.choice to wear to work if I wanted, but for some reason, it can be viewed as sloppy, distracting, or unprofessional. Honestly, I should be allowed to list my upwards of $3,500 annually haircare costs as a tax write-off since it’s low-key required if you want to exist in Corporate America as a POC.
This is why the CROWN Act was passed in March 2022 to prohibit race-based hair discrimination, such as “the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles. ” But being viewed as “unprofessional” for my hair isn’t the only reaction I fear. There’s another kind of unsolicited attention that can also be incredibly awkward.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at AOL Lifestyle
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News