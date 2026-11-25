A personal trainer wore barefoot shoes for a year and shares how they changed her daily walks, plus tips for trying minimalist footwear safely.

with individual slots for each toe, almost like gloves for your feet. They're popular among fitness enthusiasts and people who swear by the But what exactly are barefoot shoes?

And is there something to this trend, or is it just another wellness fad? As a dietitian, personal trainer, and avid walker, I was a little hesitant about barefoot shoes at first. Ditching the cushioning and support we've been told to look for inI was eventually convinced to give them a try, and after a year of wearing them, I have a lot of thoughts.

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Here’s a closer look at what barefoot shoes actually are and my personal experience wearing them. The basic idea behind barefoot shoes is simple: Let your feet move more naturally, without the extra structure, cushioning, and restrictions found in many conventional shoes.

Some have individual compartments for each toe, like the popular five-toe designs, while others look more like traditional sneakers but feature a wider toe box and a thinner, more flexible sole. Most barefoot-style shoes have a few things in common:A relatively thin, flexible sole that lets you feel the ground beneath your feet. Minimal cushioning and structure compared with traditional sneakers.

The philosophy is that our feet have their own muscles and natural mechanics, and we may have become too accustomed to relying on shoes to do all the work. And while this sounds compelling, it doesn't mean barefoot shoes are necessarily better for everyone. We wear shoes for reasons: protection, comfort, and support all matter. But I was curious if I would feel a difference with barefoot shoes myself.

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Funny enough, my husband was actually the one who got me into barefoot shoes, after a recommendation from his friend at the gym. We both initially started with the five-toe shoes. They look very strange, but they’re probably what most people picture when they think of barefoot shoes. , and I found them really uncomfortable.

Trying to get each toe into its own little compartment wasn’t something I wanted to deal with every morning, especially as a busy mom juggling toddlers. I need to grab my sneakers, slide them on, and get out the door while trying to avoid a toddler tantrum. Eventually, I started trying other barefoot-style designs, including shoes with a more traditional sneaker appearance and a wider toe box. I’ve also found that not all barefoot shoes feel the same.

Some are extremely minimal, while others offer a little more structure and protection. I’ve gravitated towardbecause they feel like a good middle ground, and I appreciate that they look like normal sneakers and have structured support around my heels. Over the past year, I've alternated between theWhen I walked in traditional running shoes, especially on longer walks, I often noticed discomfort in my knees and lower back.

This is my personal experience, not proof that barefoot shoes fix knee or back pain. But I started wondering whether differences in cushioning, heel height, and how my feet moved inside the shoes had something to do with it. Many modern running shoes have substantial cushioning and elevated heels. Barefoot shoes take almost the opposite approach.

They give your toes more room, offer less cushioning, and allow your feet to interact with the ground differently. For whatever reason, my body seemed to prefer this for walking. But I haven't transitioned to running in barefoot shoes just yet. Running places considerably different demands on your feet and lower legs, and I still prefer the additional cushioning of conventional running shoes for that.

But for everyday walking, I really enjoy the barefoot-style design. Transitioning to barefoot shoes isn't for everyone. Because they offer less cushioning and support, they can take some getting used to and may put extra stress on your feet, calves, and Achilles tendons, especially if you transition too quickly. While research on these shoes is still limited, someThat being said, thinner soles can also mean less protection from rocks, uneven terrain, and other surfaces.

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If you're used to heavily cushioned sneakers, you may find minimalist footwear less comfortable, especially on longer walks or harder ground. If you have certain foot problems or a history of stress injuries, consult a podiatrist or other qualified health care provider before making the switch. Ultimately, though, I don't think you have to go cold turkey on your regular sneakers.

For me, incorporating barefoot shoes into my routine has been helpful, alongside my more cushioned sneakers for running and my lifters for strength training days at the gym. It's all about finding what works best for your body and individual needs. One important thing to understand is that transitioning to barefoot shoes takes time. If you’ve spent years wearing traditional, heavily cushioned footwear, your feet and calves may need time to adjust to a different style of walking.

In my opinion, it’s more taxing on the lower body, and I've personally seen more definition in my calves from walking in these shoes. But there are a few basic tips I’d recommend for beginners:Wear your barefoot shoes around the house before taking them on walks.

Then try short, 10-minute walks to help your feet get accustomed to the feel. Start at a conversational pace on flat, even surfaces. There’s no universal timeline, and while some people adapt quickly to barefoot shoes, others may take time. Some muscle fatigue may occur as you adapt, but don’t push through pain.

Always remember to scale back if you experience discomfort. The bottom line: Barefoot shoes work for my walks, not every workout I don't think barefoot shoes are a magic solution, and I certainly don't think everyone needs to throw out their traditional sneakers. But I do think there's something worth exploring in how we treat our feet and move. For me, the biggest surprise was how comfortable my everyday walks became in my barefoot shoes.

After a year, I can say I appreciate the extra room for my toes and how these shoes make my body feel when I’m out for a stroll.has been working in the fitness industry for the past 10 years. As a NASM-certified personal trainer, she uses her expertise in exercise science to create informed fitness content for the Good Housekeeping Institute.

From vigorously testing exercise equipment to curating workout plans for GH readers, Sassos is passionate about leading an active lifestyle and inspiring others to do the same.