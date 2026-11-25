''How are you?' is a greeting, not a genuine question. The response should be, 'Good, how are you?' You’re not supposed to actually say how you're doing.'

If you live your whole life in the US, it can be easy to think the things we do are normal .

"Groundhog Day— There is a literal groundhog who lives in the state of Pennsylvania that, on February 2, they check if he sees his shadow when coming out of his hole, and that determines weather patterns. If he sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. It's pretty strange!

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""I see a lot of Americans trying hard to leave home right when they turn 18 and have little contact with their parents, sometimes none, because they move to another city. It's bizarre. The way it works in my country is that there is a family house where the older folks, adults, and kids all live together, sometimes with extended family if the home is big enough. It technically belongs to the family as a whole.

In this system, parents raise and care for their kids, and when the kids grow up, they care for their parents in old age. Circle of life, circle of duty. It's obviously not the best, but it gives parents a good reason to take good care of their kids. Treat others the way you want to be treated and all that.

" "Tailgating is probably one of the most fun-seeming American traditions. Fuck, I would go to a football game of two teams I hate for the tailgate. But shouldn't it be after the game to celebrate or mourn your team?

" "Senior ditch day, where most of the senior class doesn't show up to school and usually organizes a barbecue at the beach or something like that. It's not sanctioned by the school, but the staff usually know about it and try not to plan important tests for that day.

""What about punch buggy? A game in which you wallop your sibling if you see a VW Beetle while out driving. Or a game where you make an 'OK' symbol with your fingers, and if your sibling looks at it directly, you get to hit them. Lots of violence.

""How about the groom taking the garter off the bride's leg while he is blindfolded? Why is the entire wedding watching the groom slide his hands or teeth up the inside of the bride's leg? Do they need to see him pull it off with his teeth all while the band/DJ plays a sexually suggestive song? Also, why is there an engagement party, a bridal party, a rehearsal dinner, the wedding, and then a morning-after brunch?

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Why do you need five parties to celebrate something that everyone is pretty sure is a mistake and won’t last?

""'How are you? ' is a greeting, not a genuine question. The response should be, 'Good, how are you?

' You’re not supposed to actually say how you're doing unless it’s a family member or close friend. ""Diamond engagement rings. I'm not sure if Americans even understand that this is an American thing, and it's not common in most of the world.

""A lot of people in the US don’t seem to take their holiday , and you get hardly any of it anyway. Standard in England is 20 days of paid time off plus eight national paid 'bank holidays.

' Then you get one additional vacation day for every year you work. Most people I know take it all and book it in advance.

" "Election Day is on Tuesday...and it is not a holiday. I don't know who to blame, really, but if elections are important, then why not make them important?

""Courir de Mardi Gras— A bunch of Cajun people get drunk, put on costumes, ride horses from house to house asking for gumbo ingredients, then chase a chicken around. It actually seems pretty fun.

""Yesssss! I grew up in Cajun country, and it’s always frustrated me how people only associate Mardi Gras with New Orleans. IMO, New Orleans Mardi Gras is way overrated; country Mardi Gras is where it’s at!

" "Whichever kid finds the pickle in the Christmas tree gets to open presents first. It’s the only family-friendly game of 'hide the pickle' that I know.

" "They go out to the farmland once a year, grab a pumpkin, bring it home, carve out its insides, put a candle in it, and set it on their porch. I wonder what the aliens think.

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""Halloween itself isn’t celebrated in the way America does in most of the world. I host exchange students, and there are two things they are always most excited about: dressing in a costume on Halloween to go trick-or-treating, and celebrating Thanksgiving. Bonus points for Christmas lights on houses, American football games, and catching lightning bugs .

" "Popcorn tins for Christmas are boggling my mind. Like, why? You can have popcorn year-round, but come December, we all get that trio in the festive tins. It's so small but so confusing.

""It's typical for the graduating senior class to pull a prank on the whole school. It could be something like dyeing the school pool a certain color or putting a bunch of plastic forks on the school lawn.

""Holding Thanksgiving a month before Christmas. In Canada, we can often go apple picking or host outdoor events on Thanksgiving. We have more than two months between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which makes more sense for getting students home or for people who have to travel considerable distances to visit family.

" "Black Friday. Not only has this tradition ruined the Thanksgiving holiday for many retail workers and their families , but most people don't realize that these aren't really bargains when you factor in your time spent and extra effort trying to snag these deals.

""In Northern Michigan, we celebrate the beginning of deer hunting season by closing schools on opening day so students can enjoy the hunt. It's probably as much for the staff as it is for the students. Opening day is a big deal.

" "To give the Americans some credit, turning right on a red light really works well there. It would never work in the UK; too many self-centered arseholes would abuse it.

" "I've always found wishbones weird. You’re breaking the bone of a dead bird, and whoever gets the bigger half gets a wish. When you really think about it, it’s just very weird.

""Portion sizes!!! Also, why does it seem like you guys have some sort of fast-food place on every street you turn down?

""Using paper plates indoors. We have only ever used them if we go to the park for a picnic or BBQ, or if we're having a big outdoor party. Who eats off paper plates in the house? Why?

" "Pack mentality. 'It’s US vs THEM' across sports, states, politics, and religion. Sure, every country has this to some degree, but it seems etched into every American's soul.

""Condemning other countries for human rights violations, and then teaching their own kids how 'the Native Americans taught the Pilgrims to grow corn! '"What American customs or traditions seem weird to you the more you think about them? Tell me in the comments or use the anonymous form below. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!