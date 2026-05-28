I Won't Take Another Trip Without Selena Gomez's Affordable Travel Sneakers

They joined her in London, and I'm bringing them to Newport.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsbut her filming schedule encourages plenty of tourist time. She and her friends picked the perfect spot—and street style looks—for an impromptu Instagram photoshoot.

Gomez posed in front of Big Ben in atakeover, Gomez's trainers stood out for being somewhere in between slim and chunky. The New York brand says their almond toe boxes, leather uppers, foam-lined footbeds, and grippy gumsoles were"built for the kind of days that don't stop.

" The Rare Beauty curated her sneaker shopping checklist years ago, so why would she abandon it now? Clearly, it's working—and influencing my next travel shoe splurge at the same time. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.

Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorswhere she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head . Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more.

You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.





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