I Won't Live with My Fiancé. Here's Why

Author Jordan Rose and her partner, Chris, are getting married in the spring of 2027, but they will not be living together. Here, Jordan explains why this unconventional setup works for them.

Author Jordan Rose has always believed in fairytales, but her own story, while deeply romantic, does not follow the traditional ending. The 32-year-old is engaged to Chris, 35, following a proposal that could have come straight from the pages of a novel: a fake charity ball, a white dress, a winter sunset, candles, flowers and a decorated swing in her parents' meadow.

Yet when the couple marries in May 2027, Jordan will not be moving into Chris's home in Crystal Palace, south-east London, and he will not be moving into hers in Kent. The couple does not want to live together... ever. Here, Jordan reveals exactly why the set-up is perfect for her. I am deeply in love with my fiancçé, Chris.

We're planning our wedding for next spring, and I cannot wait to become his wife. But after we say our vows, I will return to my home in Kent, and Chris will return to his in Crystal Palace, south-east London. I do not want to live with him, not now, and not even when we marry. We are not separating.

We are not unsure. We are not any less committed. In fact, I believe living apart is one of the reasons our relationship works so well. I own my own house.

Chris owns his. We are about a 50-minute drive apart, and that gives us the best of both worlds. Author Jordan Rose (pictured with her partner) has always believed in fairytales, but her own story, while deeply romantic, does not follow the traditional ending We see each other every week, usually at weekends, although it depends on work and social plans. Sometimes I stay at his for longer if I have a lot on in London.

Other times, he comes to me for a countryside weekend. We do not normally spend longer than about ten days apart. We text all day, every day. We call, voice note and tell each other everything we are doing.

But after a few days together, we each go back to our own homes. And honestly, we love it. Chris and I first met around ten years ago at university. We were both in show choir, which still makes me laugh.

It was one of those ridiculous, romantic 'eyes meeting across a crowded room' moments at a fancy dress social. I was dressed as Rapunzel. He was dressed as Robin Hood. There was definitely something there, but we were both in relationships at the time, so nothing happened.

Then, around four years ago, he messaged me on Instagram and said he had always wanted to ask me out since those days at university. From our first date, I knew he was different. With other men, even when I fancied them, there was always a little anxiety. With Chris, I never had that.

I have always said he gives me a sense of peace that no one else ever has. From the beginning, it felt like calm waters. Before Chris, I had lived with two previous partners. Those relationships ended for different reasons, but even when they were going well, I realised something about myself: I do not enjoy living with a partner.

The 32-year-old is engaged to Chris (pictured together), 35, following a proposal that could have come straight from the pages of a novel: a fake charity ball, a white dress, a winter sunset, candles, flowers and a decorated swing in her parents' meadow I have never liked the feeling of having someone in my space all the time. I am fiercely independent. I love my own home. I need time alone to reset.

People often say, 'But surely if it is the right person, living together would feel different?

' I understand why they ask that. But for me, it is not about whether Chris is the right person. He is. It is about knowing myself well enough to admit that even with the right person, I do not think I am built for constant cohabitation in a small space.

My house has two bedrooms, and one of them is my wardrobe. Chris lives in London, where space is limited. Unless we had a five-bedroom house where we could each have proper space of our own, I do not think either of us would have the room we need. Luckily, Chris feels the same.

The conversation came up early in our relationship, probably within the first couple of months. We were talking about how we had both lived with partners before, and neither of us had particularly enjoyed the experience. I remember saying, 'Well, why don't we just not live together?

' Because when you really break it down, who says you have to? There are usually three reasons couples move in together: social expectation, finances and children. We do not want children, so that reason does not apply to us. Financially, we are both fine independently.

We can afford to keep our own homes and understand what a privilege that is. And socially, we do not really care what people think. So we asked ourselves: why would we do it? I think I was the one who first said, 'But, why do we have to live together?

' And Chris basically said, 'You're right. We don't.

' That might sound flippant, but I meant it. To me, marriage does not automatically mean you have to merge every practical part of your lif





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